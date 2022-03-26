Panama job: USMNT "long road" to World Cup spot nearly locked up

ORLANDO, Fla. – The US men’s national team readily admit they are worn and weary, and when that happens, you can bet the fatigue is quite substantial.

“I feel like I do second day after every game I play; pretty tired,” left back Antonee “Jedi” Robinson told reporters in Saturday’s matchday-1 press conference when asked about his physical state. “In terms of recovery, we've been given as much resources as been available. The boys are doing cryo[therapy], they’re getting on with the physio, so everyone's doing as much as they can to put themselves in the best condition going into the game tomorrow. But you can't take away from the fact that we played two days ago.”

Their final window of Concacaf Octagonal World Cup qualifying is barely halfway over and the Yanks have logged hefty mileage on the pitch and in the air, first gathering in Houston, then jetting to Mexico City for an exhausting high-altitude 0-0 rivalry clash with Mexico , then on to central Florida ahead of Sunday’s vital home match vs. Panama.

Robinson has played 81% of the minutes this qualifying cycle (880/1080 mins). He played nine full 90 minute games. The defender missed just one game, Panama (away), because it was on the UK’s red list for COVID-19 at the time. https://t.co/xPuE6WdhDo

There is ready consolation in the fact that it’s the same for the rest of the Octagonal field – and the USMNT’s reward for taking all three points of Los Canaleros at Orlando City SC’s Exploria Stadium is enormous.

Depending on results elsewhere, it could well be the result that clinches them a trip to Qatar 2022.

“People are going to be tired going into games tomorrow and it's the same for the opposition. Everyone's in the same boat,” continued Robinson. “So it's just going to be one of them that you've got to kind of forget that you’re tired, put it to one side, give your all and know that we've got five subs available to come on if you're pushed to your limit.”

In another sign of the management of those heavy legs, coach Gregg Berhalter and his staff elected to hold their only training session in Orlando – one he said will inevitably be a very light one – at a facility near their hotel in the region’s outer suburbs on Saturday evening, rather than spend extra time and effort on a bus trekking back and forth to the match venue.