What went right for USMNT at Mexico & what it means for Sunday's game vs. Panama

They also proved that soccer can be a cruel game, one where the most important moment – the moment the ball is kicked at the net – is also naturally a high-variance moment. That is the data-friendly way of saying that Christian Pulisic, Jordan Pefok and, to a much lesser extent, Yunus Musah would probably want those chances back.

So yeah, they went for it. They didn’t go to the Azteca to grind out a point; they went there to come back with all three. They went out there to prove that they were the better team, and for 80 minutes they pretty thoroughly proved that they were (the final 10 minutes was proof they still need work on the 5-4-1 and that Berhalter should’ve brought more fullbacks).

The way the US played, though? That broke new ground. They created the three best chances of the game, and it wasn’t because of set pieces or pure counter-attacking prowess. It was because they were better on the ball and better off the ball, and because the players on the field were better tactically and, I’d argue, technically than their El Tri peers. There was no question who the protagonists in the game were. Berhalter didn’t set his group up to survive, he set them up to win.

Gregg Berhalter went for it, and you’ve got to give him credit for that. The US men’s national team have taken a point out of the Azteca in the past – they did it last cycle, and the cycle before that, as well as way back in the 1998 cycle – so coming out of a World Cup qualifier with a 0-0 result at the legendary stadium is not a first. There was no new ground broken in that sense in the USMNT’s scoreless draw in Mexico City on Thursday night.

It was one final touch away from a masterclass. And it might’ve come at a really high cost.

Anyway, if you’re a US fan, you should be proud of the way this team played. They stayed on the front foot, put Mexico under pressure throughout, and even problem-solved some defensive issues on the fly (through the first 25 minutes nobody was rotating back to cover in behind when Antonee Robinson pushed up, which led to a yellow on Miles Robinson and a number of potentially profitable El Tri moments, which eventually disappeared as Pulisic, Kellyn Acosta and Tyler Adams sorted things out).

Look at these quotes from Pulisic and Berhalter:

“It was definitely a tough game, it took a lot out of us,” Pulisic said.

“The group is jazzed up, they’re psyched. It was a good performance. We wanted to be the first team to beat Mexico at the Azteca and we fell a little bit short but the mood’s not down, it’s the opposite,” Berhalter said afterward. “We know we’re going home, we know we’re playing in front of a great crowd in Orlando and we’re excited about that. The spirits are up; I can’t say enough about the effort of the guys, to expend that much energy at altitude like that was phenomenal.”

The point I’ve been making for the past two weeks: expending that much energy at altitude is a hell of a gamble to make three days before a game that is more important than the trip to the Azteca was. Beating Panama at home remains the key to qualifying, though Panama unexpectedly dropping points on Thursday thanks to a 1-1 draw with Honduras does extend the margins somewhat.

So it was a wonderful point the US took in Mexico, and a memorable performance (you could say the same for the US’s last qualifier at the Azteca, by the way), but it really didn’t gain this team much.

And it cost a ton. Musah was dead on his feet by the end, as was Pulisic. Adams and Jedi both looked like they had more to offer, but logging those minutes at altitude (80 for Adams, 90 for Jedi) and then going out there into a must-win on short rest is… a lot. A whole damn lot.

Fatigue like that travels. Just look at how MLS teams fared in their recent short-turnaround efforts in the league following midweek Concacaf Champions League at altitude. It hasn’t been pretty.

Beyond the energy issue, four US players entered the game on a yellow card and thus one clumsy challenge away from suspension. DeAndre Yedlin and Tim Weah obliged, each absolutely earning their respective yellow, which means they’re suspended for the Panama game. Yedlin’s replacement, Shaq Moore, had to hop on a plane and fly to Orlando yesterday after Reggie Cannon was confirmed out with what is hopefully the only case of COVID-19 in camp. Weah’s replacement is likely Paul Arriola or Jordan Morris – both very good players, but neither as consistently dangerous as Weah’s been over the course of qualifying.