Pádraig Smith promoted to president of Colorado Rapids

“He brings a level of expertise and leadership to the organization that is grounded in his extensive experiences in Europe and the US, and we believe he is the ideal person to help us achieve our goals as an organization, and in particular, our goal of bringing another MLS Cup to Colorado.”

“Pádraig has led the club with great distinction over the past five years and has built a strong foundation on which we can continue to grow both on and off the field,” Josh Kroenke, vice chairman of KS&E, said in a release.

In his role as president, Smith will continue to oversee all strategic, business and soccer operations for the organization, including all general manager responsibilities, as well as leading the advancement of the Rapids’ relationship with sister club Arsenal FC of the English Premier League. Smith will also continue to represent the club on numerous boards and committees, including roles as co-chair of the chief soccer officers group and alternate governor for MLS NEXT Pro ’s Rapids 2.

Further, Smith has signed an extension with Colorado through the 2026 MLS season as his purview increases for the Kroenke Sports & Entertainment-owned club.

Pádraig Smith has been elevated to president of the Colorado Rapids after previously serving as their executive vice president and general manager, the club announced Thursday.

Smith joined the Rapids in 2015 following roles with UEFA, Ireland’s federation and the global accountancy firm EY. He initially served as sporting director before taking over the club’s top executive position in January 2018 following the departure of former Rapids president Tim Hinchey.

Over the past half-decade, Smith has led the development of Colorado’s long-term strategic vision, overseen the appointment of head coach Robin Fraser and secured team-record sales of two Rapids players: homegrown left back Sam Vines to Belgium’s Royal Antwerp and center back Auston Trusty to Arsenal.

Under Smith’s leadership, the Rapids earned a club-record finish atop the Western Conference for the first time in team history in 2021.

“Pádraig has brought a depth of experience and industry knowledge to the club and we are excited about the positive momentum that has been built across all facets of our business under his leadership,” Matt Hutchings, EVP & COO of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, said in a release.

“MLS and the sport of soccer is entering a new and innovative era with the industry-shaping Apple TV media deal, Leagues Cup and the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be hosted here in the United States. There are undeniable growth opportunities in front of us and we’re thrilled that Pádraig has committed his future to the Rapids and will lead the club forward in this exciting period.”

Colorado are chasing an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return in 2023 with Fraser now in his fourth full year at the helm. Their key players include Chilean international striker Diego Rubio, US international/homegrown midfielder Cole Bassett and new DPs Andreas Maxsø and Kévin Cabral. Club captain Jack Price is out for the year with an Achilles tendon injury.

“This club and the community it represents mean so much to me and I am deeply honored to continue to lead this organization and such a talented group of people,” Smith said in a release.