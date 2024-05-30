Pachuca vs. Columbus Crew: Everything to know about Concacaf Champions Cup final

The Columbus Crew's quest for immortality culminates Saturday evening, when head coach Wilfried Nancy's side visits Liga MX's Pachuca in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup final.
What's at stake?
If the Crew win the one-off match, they join Seattle Sounders FC (2022) as the only MLS clubs to win the modern iteration of the continental tournament. In turn, they would qualify for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
A triumph would also continue Columbus' remarkable run since Nancy's arrival, after winning MLS Cup 2023 during the Frenchman's first season on the sidelines.
How to watch & stream
- English: FS1
- Spanish: TUDN
When
- Saturday, June 1 | 9:15 pm ET/6:15 pm PT
Where
- Estadio Hidalgo | Pachuca, Hidalgo, Mexico
Columbus Crew's path
- Round One: Bye
- Round of 16: 2-1 aggregate vs. Houston Dynamo FC
- Quarterfinals: 2-2 aggregate (4-3 PKs) vs. Tigres UANL (Mexico)
- Semifinals: 5-2 aggregate vs. CF Monterrey (Mexico)
The Crew got a Round One bye after beating LAFC for last year's MLS Cup. They then started CCC play against an MLS foe in Houston Dynamo FC, squeezing past on a 2-1 aggregate scoreline.
From there commenced one of the more impressive runs of results an MLS club has ever pulled off in CCC action:
- A penalty-kick triumph over Tigres UANL in the quarterfinals, featuring some incredible goalkeeping from Patrick Schulte.
- A sound 5-2 aggregate dispatching of CF Monterrey, which saw the Crew win both legs – including an immense 3-1 victory in Leg 2 at one of the region's most intmidating venues.
CF Pachuca's path
- Round One: Bye
- Round of 16: 6-0 aggregate vs. Philadelphia Union
- Quarterfinals: 7-1 aggregate vs. Herediano (Costa Rica)
- Semifinals: 3-2 aggregate vs. Club América (Mexico)
Pachuca have arguably been the tournament's most dominant side in 2024, winning their three series by a combined score of 16-3. That includes thorough dismantlings of the Philadelphia Union and Herediano, then overcoming Liga MX powerhouse Club América.
Columbus stars
- Cucho Hernández: One of the most lethal goal-scorers in MLS, Hernández has found the net 29 times in 52 league games for the Crew. He's nursed a back injury in the weeks leading up the final, but seems poised to return in some capacity.
- Diego Rossi: The Uruguayan is in fine form heading into Saturday's match, with 4g/2a over Columbus' last three MLS games (all wins). He's also found the net three times during his team's CCC run.
- Darlington Nagbe: The veteran remains one of the league's best midfield metronomes at age 33. Nagbe has been a rock for Columbus alongside Aidan Morris.
Pachuca stars
- Salomón Rondón: A longtime staple of the Venezuelan national team (105 caps), the 34-year-old has been on a torrid pace in CCC, leading the tournament Golden Boot race with seven goals.
- Oussama Idrissi: The 28-year-old Morocco international has thrived as a facilitator in Pachuca's run to the final, with his five CCC assists tied for the lead among all players to go along with one goal.
- Érick Sánchez: A rising Mexican international (three goals in 27 caps), Pachuca's No. 10 is a dynamic threat in the club's midfield.
What will decide the game?
This match will come down to Columbus' ability to replicate their red-hot road form that has powered their CCC run, having taken two results in hostile opposing venues against both Tigres and Monterrey. In Pachuca, the Crew have an opponent that will put that to its toughest test year.
It's a matchup between two of the region's best: Columbus are currently ranked No. 1 in Concacaf's Club Rankings, with Pachuca in the No. 3 spot.