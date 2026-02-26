FC Cincinnati, Vancouver Whitecaps, LA Galaxy advance in Champions Cup

FC Cincinnati, Vancouver Whitecaps FC and LA Galaxy advanced to the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday after closing out their Round One series.
FC Cincinnati 9, 0&M FC 0
FC Cincinnati had a four-goal lead at halftime and cruised to a 9-0 win over Dominican Side O&M FC at TQL Stadium.
Thanks to a 13-0 aggregate scoreline, which included a 4-0 win in the Dominican Republic in the first leg, FC Cincinnati advance to the Round of 16 to face LIGA MX powerhouse Tigres UANL in March.
Kenji Mboma Dem struck for a brace, Dado Valenzuela, Tom Barlow, Ademar Chávez, who at 17 years, 44 days, became the youngest goal scorer in club history, Stiven Jimenez, Alvas Powell and Andrei Chirilă also found the back of the net for FC Cincinnati in the comprehensive win.
Goals
- 18' - CIN - Kenji Mboma Dem | WATCH
- 27' - CIN - Gerardo Valenzuela | WATCH
- 33' - CIN - Gabriel Castillo (OG) | WATCH
- 35' - CIN - Tom Barlow | WATCH
- 48' - CIN - Ademar Chávez | WATCH
- 58' - CIN - Kenji Mboma Dem | WATCH
- 68' - CIN - Stiven Jimenez | WATCH
- 78' - CIN - Alvas Powell | WATCH
- 86' - CIN - Andrei Chirilă | WATCH
Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, CS Cartaginés 0
Second-half goals by Kenji Cabrera and Sebastian Berhalter sent Vancouver Whitecaps FC through to the Round of 16 following a 2-0 victory over CS Cartaginés at BC Place.
Last year's Champions Cup runners-up advanced 2-0 on aggregate following a 0-0 draw in Costa Rica in the first leg. They face Cascadia rival Seattle Sounders FC in the Round of 16.
After Brian White had a penalty kick saved in the 41st minute, and Thomas Müller headed off the post early in the second half, the breakthrough finally came in the 58th minute. Cabrera pounced on a loose ball in the area and slammed in the first goal of the series.
Berhalter put the game to bed 10 minutes from full time, following up his own blocked shot in the box.
Goals
LA Galaxy 0, Sporting San Miguelito 0
The LA Galaxy and Sporting San Miguelito played to a goalless draw at Dignity Health Sports Complex, with the Galaxy advancing to face Jamaican side Mount Pleasant in the Round of 16 on the away goals tiebreaker following a 1-1 draw in the first leg.
The Galaxy thought they opened the scoring just past the half-hour mark, but the goal was called back when Joseph Paintsil was ruled offside following Video Review.
But it was Paintsil's goal in Panama that proved the difference in the aggregate series.
Goals
- None