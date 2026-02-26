FC Cincinnati, Vancouver Whitecaps, LA Galaxy advance in Champions Cup

Thanks to a 13-0 aggregate scoreline, which included a 4-0 win in the Dominican Republic in the first leg, FC Cincinnati advance to the Round of 16 to face LIGA MX powerhouse Tigres UANL in March.

FC Cincinnati had a four-goal lead at halftime and cruised to a 9-0 win over Dominican Side O&M FC at TQL Stadium.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, CS Cartaginés 0

Second-half goals by Kenji Cabrera and Sebastian Berhalter sent Vancouver Whitecaps FC through to the Round of 16 following a 2-0 victory over CS Cartaginés at BC Place.

Last year's Champions Cup runners-up advanced 2-0 on aggregate following a 0-0 draw in Costa Rica in the first leg. They face Cascadia rival Seattle Sounders FC in the Round of 16.

After Brian White had a penalty kick saved in the 41st minute, and Thomas Müller headed off the post early in the second half, the breakthrough finally came in the 58th minute. Cabrera pounced on a loose ball in the area and slammed in the first goal of the series.

Berhalter put the game to bed 10 minutes from full time, following up his own blocked shot in the box.

Goals