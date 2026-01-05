Red Bull New York, Alexander Hack mutually terminate contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Mutual contract termination

Red Bull New York and defender Alexander Hack have mutually terminated his contract, the club announced Monday.

The 32-year-old German center back made 25 appearances across all competitions in 2025, registering 1g/1a.

“We want to thank Alexander for his contributions to the club last season,” said head of sport Julian de Guzman. “We are wishing him and his family the best in the next step of his career.”

New York missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2025, finishing 10th in the Eastern Conference with 43 points, which ended their league-record 15-year postseason streak. Following the season, head coach Sandro Schwarz and the club parted ways.