Facundo Torres carries Orlando City past Cavalry FC in Concacaf Champions Cup

ORL CCC 2.21.24
MLSsoccer staff

Orlando City SC roared during their 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup opener, earning a Facundo Torres-inspired 3-0 win over Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC on Wednesday evening.

Leg 1 was played at a neutral-site venue (Starlight Stadium), leaving Orlando in the driver's seat before the aggregate winner gets decided on Feb. 27 at their Inter&Co Stadium home. As of now, head coach Oscar Pareja's team is the favorite to meet Liga MX side Tigres UANL in the Round of 16 come early March.

Torres first scored (38') on a bouncing shot from outside the box, then iced the match with a back-post header (75') from Iván Angulo's cross. Before the Uruguayan star's brace, striker Duncan McGuire (21') opened the scoring with a deft one-touch finish off Martín Ojeda's cross. 

The result, which saw midfielder Nicolás Lodeiro debut as a second-half substitute, marked the first-ever Concacaf Champions Cup victory for Orlando.

  • 21' - ORL - Duncan McGuire | WATCH
  • 38' - ORL - Facundo Torres | WATCH
  • 75' - ORL - Facundo Torres | WATCH

  • THE BIG PICTURE: Orlando City had a club-best season in 2023, finishing as Supporters' Shield runners-up with 63 points. By the looks of it, they're primed to keep ascending in continental competition and Saturday's regular-season opener vs. CF Montréal (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: The sting of McGuire's failed move (administrative issues) to Blackburn Rovers still lingers, and he'll face competition from big-time signing Luis Muriel. For now, the USMNT striker is having his say.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: The reigning CPL Shield winners had no answer for Torres and his two goals.

