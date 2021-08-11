Orlando City SC place priority on Leagues Cup in chase of first trophy

From an MLS perspective, the first two quarterfinals of this year's Leagues Cup displayed a contrast in approaches.

And NYCFC manager Ronny Deila has promised to put out a strong lineup, with a bit of rotation, for his club’s match against Pumas UNAM on Wednesday night (8 pm ET | TUDN, ESPN+).

But where does Orlando City SC boss Oscar Pareja land as his team prepares to host Santos Laguna in the final quarterfinal on Thursday evening at Exploria Stadium (7 pm ET | TUDN, ESPN+)?

“We have a full roster full of good players ready to compete,” Pareja said in a virtual press conference Wednesday afternoon. “We’re trying to select a strong team that faces the rival in turn and that’s pretty much what you do. This semester has been a good testimony of that. It has been a very busy semester where we have probably one to two players who have not had minutes. We have them all available and just try to get a win in the game is important to us.”

Pareja didn’t tip his hand much there, except to say he doesn’t believe in the ‘A’ and ‘B’ team terminology as it pertains to his Lions.