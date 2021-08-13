Orlando City rue missed early chances in Leagues Cup exit

Orlando City SC 's first ever experience of international competition came to an early end Thursday as the Lions went down to a 1-0 defeat to Liga MX's Santos Laguna in the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup. But Orlando were left feeling the result might have been very different had they taken advantage of early chances to take the lead at Exploria Stadium.

The misses proved to be costly. On the 30-minute mark Juan Ferney Otero shot from outside the box, Orlando goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar failed to deal with the bounce and could only help it into the net. From that moment on, Orlando never truly threatened a Santos Laguna happy to sit back and hold what they had.

"I think that, first of all, we felt lucky to be a part of this competition," said forward Tesho Akindele in the postgame press conference. "It's always great to be fighting for an international competition, fighting for a trophy so it's something that we took seriously as a group. I thought that we came out, we obviously tried to win it and it didn't go our way. But it was just one of those things. I thought we played pretty well overall and maybe we just need to score a goal, early in the game when we had the momentum with us."

Orlando had a clear opening to take the lead in just the first 30 seconds but Chris Mueller saw his effort desperately cleared off the line by the visiting defense. Further chances came the hosts' way in early going but each time Orlando failed to capitalize.

"That's a major frustration, obviously. We want to advance. it's a great opportunity to showcase the team, the club in an official international competition. Advancing is the objective," said head coach Oscar Pareja. "But you all saw the game, and in the first half we create those options that needed to at least one or two put it back in the back of the net and make the difference, and they got one in the 30th minute that I consider not even an option and then we walk off in the first half losing 1-0.

"After that we couldn't have that clarity to get in behind them, but we dominated. And we've got to get over that, we have to be effective, we have to recover our efficiency in the last third and score goals. It's the only way you win games. You can play well, you can play better than the other team but if you don't score goals then it's not going to happen."

Orlando were also left frustrated by some familiar delaying tactics from the Liga MX outfit, something which perhaps led to midfielder Junior Urso being shown a red card following the final whistle after angrily confronting the referee. For Orlando, playing their first official international match since joining MLS in 2015, it was all part of the learning experience.