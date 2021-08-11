Brian Schmetzer: "It was important" for Sounders to showcase our best against Tigres

"It's important for us to showcase the players that we have."

"Our team, I didn't have to say anything before the game. We are blessed to have great players. This club has always spent money on the players who fit the culture of the club," Schmetzer said after the match. "We're a humble club, we work, we try to achieve great things and we're always trying to win. That is part of why our decision to put a strong lineup out there tonight against a very good Tigres team, it was important for us, it was important for this club.

Instead, Schmetzer rolled out his first-choice XI for the match, a gambit that paid off to the tune of a resounding 3-0 victory over the Liga MX giants in front of a raucous home crowd at Lumen.

With his team in the midst of their roughest stretch of form of the season and contending with a highly congested schedule, Tuesday's match could have been used as an opportunity for Schmetzer to rest his stars and give the bulk of the minutes to the team's crop of young homegrowns.

The result carried significance for Seattle outside of the simply the punched ticket to the Leagues Cup semifinals.

Star playmaker Nicolas Lodeiro announced his much-anticipated return to the fold with a spectacular 30-yard golazo in the 70th minute that capped off the scoring for Seattle. The Uruguayan standout has been sidelined for nearly all of the 2021 season so far with a knee injury, with his reintroduction delivering the Sounders a perennial Best XI talent back into their attack.

On top of that, Lodeiro said after the game, the victory gives a much-needed boost to a Seattle team that had come down to earth over its last five matches, going 1-3-1 after their red-hot start to the season.

"When you play a team of this magnitude like Tigres, a team from another league, a victory like this certainly brings back confidence," Lodeiro said through a translator. "We needed this very much. We had lost some points, even at home, then the match versus Dallas where we feel like we deserved [a win] but got unlucky with a tie.