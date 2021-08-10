Ronny Deila: NYCFC meeting Pumas in Leagues Cup "an experience for life"

“To me, it's about experience. When you are in Europe and you're playing the domestic league, it is one thing, but when you play internationally you develop yourself more,” Deila said Tuesday afternoon. “That's why you want players in the national team to play at the highest level, and for us it’s to play teams now in the highest level. In Mexico, they have many really good teams. Having said that, I think now the US is coming very close to Mexico, the league. And also you see now with the national teams, it’s a very hard competition.”

While others might complain about fixture congestion during the heat of summer, Deila said the experiences of playing in international competitions are only beneficial.

So the Norwegian head coach sees nothing but positives from a showdown against Liga MX's Pumas UNAM in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium (8 pm ET | TUDN, ESPN+).

Ronny Deila has never shied away from his big ambitions for New York City FC , previously noting he wants to win both MLS Cup and the Concacaf Champions League .

Alex Callens is a prime example of that. His improved play resulted in a call-up to Peru's national team at this summer's Copa America.

“The experiences we have, they’re really great and make us more comfortable with playing under pressure,” the center back said through a translator. “The more games that you play internationally and the different situations that you have, the better you perform, and it helps us understand and perform playing under pressure. Pumas is a great team, and we have to be very careful. But we are ready to go on the field tomorrow and show the great football that we can play.”

Deila said competing in the Concacaf Champions League last year was also a valuable experience. NYCFC handled Costa Rican side AD San Carlos in the Round of 16 before falling to eventual champion Tigres UANL in the quarterfinals.

They conceded in stoppage time to lose 1-0 in the opening leg at Red Bull Arena just before the sporting world paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When play resumed nine months later, the second leg, as well as the rest of the competition, was played at Exploria Stadium in Orlando.