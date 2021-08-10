Leagues Cup: Embrace the growth, future of MLS vs. Liga MX competition

Ran into @andrew_wiebe at the grocery store today. Naturally, we talked Leagues Cup until both his son and my wife were in full-on "can we gooooo?" mode. I don't know whether to be proud of that, or VERY proud of that.

I believe in the potential of the tournament. I believe it can be one of the most entertaining and fascinating competitions on our soccer calendar. I believe it can raise the level of competition between MLS and Liga MX. I believe its creation was inevitable, and so is its growth. I believe you might come to really like it if you give it a chance. Yada yada yada.

I already wrote that column. Maybe you read it, more than two years ago. You can read it again. Just change the team names. The rest holds up. The world has changed a good bit since May 2019, but my opinion hasn’t budged.

Leagues Cup is but a baby now, so my advice, particularly for the cynics, is to treat it like one: with patience and, above all, a capacity for joy. Embrace imperfection, absurdity and cats on the field. Expectations will come with time, history and consistency. There will be changes to qualification and the competition. I’ll wager a lot that the 2021 iteration is nowhere near the final form.

Just as there were two years ago, there will be some of you who cannot resist the urge to take all this VERY SERIOUSLY. I get that. I’m a cynic and pedant, and Leagues Cup is not yet perfect. Ideally, the qualification method would be a little more straightforward for the casual fan. Ideally, the pandemic wouldn’t have pushed the Concacaf Champions League semifinals to August, complicating Liga MX qualification.

The ideal version will come, one day. Until that day, the bare minimum we ought to demand is fun.