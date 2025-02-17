Orlando City SC 2025 Season Preview

2025 Schedule
- First game/Home opener: Feb. 22 - 7:30 pm ET vs. Philadelphia Union
- Full schedule
- Watch on MLS Season Pass
- Buy the 2025 jersey
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: Their offseason moves might have resulted in them now having the most free-flowing, dynamic attacking quartet in the league, and by adding Eduard Atuesta to a previously more agricultural central midfield, they’ve got the ball-playing ability to take advantage of that attacking dynamism. The pieces seem to fit.
- Weakness: It’s always a risk when you sell your most reliable goal-scorer and that’s what Orlando did in parting ways with Facu Torres. Marco Pašalić's goal-scoring record raises massive questions about his ability to fill Facu’s shoes.
Key Departures
- Heine Gikling Bruseth: Signed last summer via the league’s U22 Initiative, Bruseth was selected by San Diego FC in the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft.
- Facundo Torres: Orlando’s marquee player upon his 2022 arrival, Torres was transferred to Palmeiras for a club-record fee reported at up to $14 million. He departs as the team’s all-time leading scorer with 47 goals.
Key Signings
- Nicolás Rodríguez: Acquired from Fortaleza CEIF in his native Colombia, Rodríguez joins Orlando’s attack. He fills a U22 Initiative roster spot.
- Marco Pašalić: Orlando used the DP spot vacated by Torres to acquire Pašalić from Croatian top-flight side HNK Rijeka. He’s been capped five times by Croatia and was a part of their UEFA Euro 2024 squad.
- Eduard Atuesta: Atuesta joins his second MLS club after two stints with LAFC. The Colombian midfielder arrives from Brazilian powerhouse Palmeiras and awaits a significant role with Wilder Cartagena out injured.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Osvaldo Alonso: 4th in Eastern Conference
- Matt Doyle: 7th in Eastern Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 5th in Eastern Conference
- Michele Giannone: 5th in Eastern Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 1st in Eastern Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 8th in Eastern Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 4th in Eastern Conference
- Dax McCarty: 4th in Eastern Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 6th in Eastern Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Oscar Pareja
- Stadium: Inter&Co Stadium
- Last year: 15W-12L-7T, 52 points, 4th in Eastern Conference
- Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Eastern Conference Final