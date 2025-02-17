MLS is Back

Orlando City SC 2025 Season Preview

25MLS_JerseyReveal-ORL-16x9 - final

MLSsoccer staff

2025 Schedule

Armchair Analyst's Breakdown

  • Strength: Their offseason moves might have resulted in them now having the most free-flowing, dynamic attacking quartet in the league, and by adding Eduard Atuesta to a previously more agricultural central midfield, they’ve got the ball-playing ability to take advantage of that attacking dynamism. The pieces seem to fit.
  • Weakness: It’s always a risk when you sell your most reliable goal-scorer and that’s what Orlando did in parting ways with Facu Torres. Marco Pašalić's goal-scoring record raises massive questions about his ability to fill Facu’s shoes.

Key Departures

  • Heine Gikling Bruseth: Signed last summer via the league’s U22 Initiative, Bruseth was selected by San Diego FC in the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft.
  • Facundo Torres: Orlando’s marquee player upon his 2022 arrival, Torres was transferred to Palmeiras for a club-record fee reported at up to $14 million. He departs as the team’s all-time leading scorer with 47 goals.

Key Signings

  • Nicolás Rodríguez: Acquired from Fortaleza CEIF in his native Colombia, Rodríguez joins Orlando’s attack. He fills a U22 Initiative roster spot.
  • Marco Pašalić: Orlando used the DP spot vacated by Torres to acquire Pašalić from Croatian top-flight side HNK Rijeka. He’s been capped five times by Croatia and was a part of their UEFA Euro 2024 squad.
  • Eduard Atuesta: Atuesta joins his second MLS club after two stints with LAFC. The Colombian midfielder arrives from Brazilian powerhouse Palmeiras and awaits a significant role with Wilder Cartagena out injured.
  • Full roster

Projected Starting XI

Orlando City season preview XI 2025

Predictions

Full standings

  • Osvaldo Alonso: 4th in Eastern Conference
  • Matt Doyle: 7th in Eastern Conference
  • Miguel Gallardo: 5th in Eastern Conference
  • Michele Giannone: 5th in Eastern Conference
  • Antonella Gonzalez: 1st in Eastern Conference
  • Sacha Kljestan: 8th in Eastern Conference
  • Kaylyn Kyle: 4th in Eastern Conference
  • Dax McCarty: 4th in Eastern Conference
  • Bradley Wright-Phillips: 6th in Eastern Conference

Odds & Ends

  • Head coach: Oscar Pareja
  • Stadium: Inter&Co Stadium
  • Last year: 15W-12L-7T, 52 points, 4th in Eastern Conference
  • Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Eastern Conference Final

All 2025 season previews

NEXT: Philadelphia Union season preview

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls

Related Stories

More News
More News
Video
Video