Orlando City 2026 Season Preview

Team Snapshot

Orlando were among the busiest teams this winter, adding two 2026 FIFA World Cup hopefuls in goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau (Canada) and midfielder Braian Ojeda (Paraguay) alongside a trio of U22 Initiative signings from Brazil.

They join a roster led by Designated Players Marco Pašalić and Martín Ojeda, who combined for 28g/20a last season. Pašalić (Croatia) is another World Cup hopeful, while Ojeda was arguably Best XI-caliber in 2025.

This all unfolds as Orlando chase a seventh straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip under head coach Oscar Pareja.

Key Signings