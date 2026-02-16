Orlando City 2026 Season Preview

2026 Schedule
- First game/Home opener: Feb. 21 - 7:30 pm ET vs. Red Bull New York
- Full schedule
Team Snapshot
Orlando were among the busiest teams this winter, adding two 2026 FIFA World Cup hopefuls in goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau (Canada) and midfielder Braian Ojeda (Paraguay) alongside a trio of U22 Initiative signings from Brazil.
They join a roster led by Designated Players Marco Pašalić and Martín Ojeda, who combined for 28g/20a last season. Pašalić (Croatia) is another World Cup hopeful, while Ojeda was arguably Best XI-caliber in 2025.
Meanwhile, Orlando transferred homegrown defender Alex Freeman to LaLiga side Villarreal. The 2025 MLS Young Player of the Year could start for the United States at this summer's World Cup.
This all unfolds as Orlando chase a seventh straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip under head coach Oscar Pareja.
Key Signings
- Maxime Crépeau: The Canadian international goalkeeper signed with Orlando in free agency after time with the Portland Timbers.
- Braian Ojeda: The Paraguay international was acquired from Real Salt Lake, bringing MLS experience to Orlando's midfield.
- Luis Otávio: Otávio adds depth to the Lions' midfield. He is a U22 Initiative signing from Brazilian Série A side Internacional.
- Iago Teodoro: Iago captained Brazil at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup. The U22 Initiative signing and center back also helped Brazilian powerhouse Flamengo win several titles.
- Tiago: Arriving via the U22 Initiative, Tiago brings speed and creativity after emerging at Brazilian Série A side Bahia.
Key Departures
- César Araújo: The Uruguayan defensive midfielder was out of contract and signed with LIGA MX powerhouse Tigres UANL.
- Alex Freeman: The 2025 MLS Best XI right back was transferred to LaLiga's Villarreal CF for reportedly up to $7 million.
- Pedro Gallese: Orlando’s longtime starting goalkeeper signed with Colombian side Deportivo Cali after his contract expired.
- Luis Muriel: The veteran striker returned to his boyhood club, Atlético Junior in Colombia, opening up a DP roster spot.
- Rodrigo Schlegel: The Argentine center back was transferred to LIGA MX side Atlas after six seasons in Orlando.
- Kyle Smith: The veteran defender signed with FC Cincinnati in free agency.
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
Apple TV talent predict the 2026 regular season for Orlando City.
- Andrés Agulla: 7th in Eastern Conference
- Marcelo Balboa: 10th in Eastern Conference
- Max Bretos: 3rd in Eastern Conference
- Steve Cangialosi: 10th in Eastern Conference
- Daniel Chapela: 7th in Eastern Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 7th in Eastern Conference
- Michele Giannone: 7th in Eastern Conference
- Tony Husband: 8th in Eastern Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 12th in Eastern Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 7th in Eastern Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 8th in Eastern Conference
- Dax McCarty: 9th in Eastern Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 8th in Eastern Conference
- Bruno Vain: 4th in Eastern Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 12th in Eastern Conference
New Kit
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Oscar Pareja
- Stadium: Inter&Co Stadium
- Last year: 14W-9L-11D, 53 points, 9th in Eastern Conference
- Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Eastern Conference Wild Card