One step further? Nashville SC look to "right that wrong" from 2020 playoffs

They finished level on points in the regular season (54), with the Union’s edge in the total wins tiebreaker (14 vs. 12) giving them a better seed. Both sides are strong defensively and have match-winners in attack. The two regular-season games they played in 2021 finished 1-0, with the home team winning both.

“Philly’s home form is very good,” head coach Gary Smith said of the No. 2 seed. “I mentioned tongue-in-cheek on Tuesday night that any other league in the world, it’d be us playing at home but we do understand the rules. The fact they’re at home will give them an advantage, there’s no two ways about it. They’ve proven, not just this year but the last four to five years, their system, style of play and players they’ve brought through, it makes it extremely difficult to play against.”