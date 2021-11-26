Another Philadelphia Union milestone? Nashville SC, Hany Mukhtar stand in the way

The Philadelphia Union have another chance at making club history this weekend. It feels like they’ve been knocking down these milestones quite a bit over the last few years.

“I don’t anticipate a high-scoring game; you have two great defensive teams with special playmakers in attack,” Curtin said. “I think the chances will be few and far between.”

“Little by little we’ve progressed each year. We haven’t done it in a flashy, loud, obnoxious way. We’ve done our talking on the field,” Curtin told media on a virtual press conference. “The players deserve all the credit for consistently improving, being a team that punches above our weight a little bit. But we don’t fear anybody.”

Now, they can reach their first-ever Eastern Conference Final when hosting Nashville SC on Sunday (5:30 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes). The winner will face either the Supporters' Shield-winning New England Revolution or New York City FC .

The Union kept hitting new marks for club-record points (or points per game) each year from 2018 through 2020, culminating with their first-ever trophy, lifting the Supporters’ Shield last year. They won their first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs match in 2019 and qualified for the Concacaf Champions League for the first time this year, outlasting the other four MLS entrants and making the semifinals.

Since Jim Curtin took over as head coach in 2014, Philly have methodically risen from a club struggling to find their feet or vision post-expansion to an Eastern Conference heavyweight with a clear identity and sustainable plan.

Defensive showdown?

Nashville and Philadelphia were among the best defensive teams in MLS this year. Nashville tied for a league-low 33 goals against, while Philly finished just two behind them (35). Both have Defensive Player of the Year-quality center backs, as well as two of the best goalkeepers in the league.

“It’ll be a battle, it’s playoffs,” captain Alejandro Bedoya said. “I don’t expect it to be pretty soccer.”

Digging deeper, advanced numbers highlight both sides’ defensive solidity. Nashville and Philly were each in the top four in expected goals against.

To boot: Nashville’s 0.88 GA/per game on the road this year was best in MLS and the fourth-best mark in league history.

Nashville spent more time than anyone else in an organized defensive state, per Second Spectrum, but allowed the fewest xG in the league when organized (17.75). They are likely to form their block and make life extremely difficult for Philly, then take advantage in transition.

Philly, meanwhile, allowed just 12.9 xG in transition all season, which was second-best in MLS.