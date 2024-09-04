Oliver Larraz climbs the Colorado Rapids' ranks | The Pathway

Growing up as a kid in Denver, Oliver Larraz recalls going to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park to watch the Colorado Rapids.
The standout players back then were names like Drew Moor and Conor Casey, but what Larraz remembers most was the vibe of just being in the stadium. That eventually translated into hope.
“Since you see it from the first time, you're immediately thinking that it looks like the best job in the world, and I want to do that,” said the Denver native.
Larraz was able to put those aspirations into fruition when he joined the Rapids Academy in 2014. The following season he was named Player of the Year as he often competed several years above his age group. It’s an experience he says current teammates like Cole Bassett, Darren Yapi and Sebastian Anderson still talk about now, reminiscing on the days of being excited to travel and play on the road with friends.
His particular journey took him from the Rocky Mountains to Germany and back home, becoming the 13th Rapids academy product to sign a homegrown contract in March 2021. This season under new first-team head coach Chris Armas, the 22-year-old has become an important part of the squad.
How he got to this point is part of a process that has many phases.
Lessons in Germany
At the age of 17, Larraz took a leap of faith and headed to Germany to join MSV Duisburg and play for their under-19 team. It was a way for him to experience something new while also learning a bit about himself.
“I felt like I had reached a point where I needed, maybe even more so off the field, to learn and grow,” Larraz told MLSSoccer.com. “I’d say that there were probably way more days that I saw as difficult or bad days than good days, but when you look back on it, that's what makes you who you are.”
He was in a foreign country in a little apartment similar to an attic, cooking for himself while focusing on developing as a player. On the field, it was a learning curve due to the physicality of the competition and the difference in stature. It taught him about the importance of the right diet, gym regimen and ability to use his body to benefit his game.
Because of the possibility of being relegated, Duisburg were a small club that valued staying in the top division, which was also a crucial factor in his approach.
“We didn't prioritize performance, we prioritized results,” he explained. “And that was the first time in my career that had happened. Over here in the youth systems we focus very much on development.”
The importance of simply winning was part of the DNA that stuck with Larraz and kept him motivated despite being so far from home.
A risky move that paid off
The return to Colorado was always in the plans, but being close to his family during the pandemic was essential. Larraz trained by himself often just to stay in shape, but there wasn’t anything organized at the time. One day he got a call from Bassett, a fellow Rapids homegrown, inviting him to play pickup with some of the first-team guys. The eager teenager jumped at the chance and became part of that group that would play a couple of times a week.
Robin Fraser, who was the Rapids’ head coach at the time, eventually pulled up to the sessions and even hopped into the action.
“This is my chance here to kind of show him what I've got,” remembered Larraz. “So first play, I got it and I megged him, which is kind of a risky move because he might not like that too much.”
Luckily it worked out to his advantage, a strong show of character that led Fraser to invite him to train with the Rapids. For about six months, Larraz was around the first team gaining knowledge from guys like Jack Price, Diego Rubio and Kei Kamara, who along with Bassett, pushed for him to get a contract.
“It was one of the best moments of my career, no doubt,” Larraz said. “To have players like those that you look up to your entire life and watch them play, and the captain of our club, Jack Price, go in and say, ‘Hey, this kid is what we want on our team’ is so special.”
Landon Donovan comes calling
Under Fraser, he was learning and adjusting to play a bit deeper on the field as a defender. Little did he know a whole different challenge was on the way.
United States and MLS legend Landon Donovan, then the head coach of now-defunct USL Championship side San Diego Loyal, made a call to the Rapids to inquire about signing Larraz on loan. Starter Jack Metcalf had broken his collarbone and Larraz fit the bill as a perfect short-term fix. The Rapids viewed it as a beneficial moment for a player who wasn't getting enough minutes off the bench.
The obstacle in San Diego was he was brought in to play right wingback - practically a new position. But the hospitality and guidance with the SoCal team made him feel comfortable, especially getting to be coached by one of the most notable figures in U.S. Soccer.
“It was super cool learning from Donovan,” Larraz said. “What surprised me the most is that he is so intelligent, like beyond what you think, and that’s what makes the biggest difference at the highest level.”
He made 12 appearances for the club and scored a goal to finish out that USL Championship season before returning to Colorado.
In a full-circle moment, he made his MLS debut on May 15, 2021 subbing on for Price in a 3-1 win over Houston Dynamo FC.
Injury setback
Ahead of what was supposed to be his first full MLS season, Larraz slid for a ball and slammed shins with an opponent in Colorado's 2022 preseason finale. It was a routine play and he didn’t initially feel any pain, but after about 20 seconds and trying to walk it was evident he had broken his leg. The injury kept him off the field for the entire year as he embarked on a rehab journey not solely focused on the sport.
“There was a lot of frustration, but I quickly learned to enjoy the recovery and just try to see the positives in it,” said Larraz. “Take a step away from soccer for a little bit, especially with an injury like that. It was a long time to be out.”
He had no option but to literally take it step by step as he learned how to walk again. Larraz didn’t want to get caught up in looking ahead, he was just trying to do everything in his power to heal correctly.
He started leaning into golf even more at the time because he could still swing a club without having to move around much. It fueled his competitive nature while helping control his emotional mindset.
“A lot of players have had their careers ended by that injury. A lot of people can't walk after that injury,” Larraz said. “I’m so grateful for my surgeon and for the team here with the Rapids, as well as a couple of other people who I worked with getting me healthy.
"I had a really good team around me to get me back. More than anything, I’m just grateful that I can play again.”
Back in the mix
If 2022 taught him anything it was patience. However, the following year he put his foot on the gas and never looked back.
The Denver native spent the season with the Rapids 2 team in MLS NEXT Pro. It wasn’t just a comeback story, it was a testament of his persistence. He pulled the strings in the midfield while leading the team to the Western Conference final, where they lost to the eventual champs Austin FC II in a penalty kick shootout. Larraz finished that year with 9g/8a nine and was a 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI selection as one of the top playmakers in the league.
“That injury had a big impact on my mindset, and I told myself that I wouldn't play scared or be afraid of not performing well,” Larraz said. “Just go out there, enjoy and play like you know. This is a blessing that you're able to play soccer, which I think took some of the pressure off of me and allowed me to perform at my best.”
The midfielder credits Rapids 2 coach Erik Bushey, who was also an integral part of Bassett’s success, for challenging him and becoming a true student of the game.
With that season under his belt and the experienced Armas hired as head coach to give the Rapids a spark ahead of the 2024 MLS campaign, Larraz found himself in a prime spot to break through to the first team.
“He came in here with a fresh mindset and a true leadership, and I think that we all bought into that,” Larraz said of Armas. “You can see all these players on our team are having good years and performing better than in the past, and I think that's because of him.”
That was on full display over the summer during Leagues Cup where Colorado made a Cinderella run, ousting four straight LIGA MX teams en route to a third-place finish. They beat the Philadelphia Union in that final match thanks to an equalizing golazo from Larraz that pushed it to a penalty kick shootout.
The tournament finish secured them a spot in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, where they'll hope to carry over that underdog mentality.
Whether it’s goalkeeper Zack Steffen regaining his form in net, midfielder Djordje Mihailovic bringing the energy or homegrowns like Larraz, Bassett and Sam Vines contributing, it’s a balanced roster not short of belief.
“Zack is very understanding and a role model of what a true pro is,” Larraz said. “He just brings that calm presence into the locker room, which is important. And Djordje might be a little bit opposite — he’s got a spark and tests people in a really good way.”
True to the Rapids DNA, they’re out to demonstrate their quality one game at a time without doing much talking.
“We're not going to go making big statements or anything like that,” Larraz said. “But we want to prove it, and I think that we will.”
True to his competitive nature, Larraz didn’t pass up the chance to make at least one big proclamation.
“Me and Keegan [Rosenberry]” he said without hesitation when asked if he was the best golfer on the team. “We're at the top, there's no one close to us.”