Oliver Larraz climbs the Colorado Rapids' ranks | The Pathway

Larraz was able to put those aspirations into fruition when he joined the Rapids Academy in 2014. The following season he was named Player of the Year as he often competed several years above his age group. It’s an experience he says current teammates like Cole Bassett , Darren Yapi and Sebastian Anderson still talk about now, reminiscing on the days of being excited to travel and play on the road with friends.

“Since you see it from the first time, you're immediately thinking that it looks like the best job in the world, and I want to do that,” said the Denver native.

The standout players back then were names like Drew Moor and Conor Casey, but what Larraz remembers most was the vibe of just being in the stadium. That eventually translated into hope.

His particular journey took him from the Rocky Mountains to Germany and back home, becoming the 13th Rapids academy product to sign a homegrown contract in March 2021. This season under new first-team head coach Chris Armas, the 22-year-old has become an important part of the squad.

How he got to this point is part of a process that has many phases.

Lessons in Germany

At the age of 17, Larraz took a leap of faith and headed to Germany to join MSV Duisburg and play for their under-19 team. It was a way for him to experience something new while also learning a bit about himself.

“I felt like I had reached a point where I needed, maybe even more so off the field, to learn and grow,” Larraz told MLSSoccer.com. “I’d say that there were probably way more days that I saw as difficult or bad days than good days, but when you look back on it, that's what makes you who you are.”

He was in a foreign country in a little apartment similar to an attic, cooking for himself while focusing on developing as a player. On the field, it was a learning curve due to the physicality of the competition and the difference in stature. It taught him about the importance of the right diet, gym regimen and ability to use his body to benefit his game.

Because of the possibility of being relegated, Duisburg were a small club that valued staying in the top division, which was also a crucial factor in his approach.

“We didn't prioritize performance, we prioritized results,” he explained. “And that was the first time in my career that had happened. Over here in the youth systems we focus very much on development.”

The importance of simply winning was part of the DNA that stuck with Larraz and kept him motivated despite being so far from home.

A risky move that paid off

The return to Colorado was always in the plans, but being close to his family during the pandemic was essential. Larraz trained by himself often just to stay in shape, but there wasn’t anything organized at the time. One day he got a call from Bassett, a fellow Rapids homegrown, inviting him to play pickup with some of the first-team guys. The eager teenager jumped at the chance and became part of that group that would play a couple of times a week.

Robin Fraser, who was the Rapids’ head coach at the time, eventually pulled up to the sessions and even hopped into the action.

“This is my chance here to kind of show him what I've got,” remembered Larraz. “So first play, I got it and I megged him, which is kind of a risky move because he might not like that too much.”

Luckily it worked out to his advantage, a strong show of character that led Fraser to invite him to train with the Rapids. For about six months, Larraz was around the first team gaining knowledge from guys like Jack Price, Diego Rubio and Kei Kamara, who along with Bassett, pushed for him to get a contract.