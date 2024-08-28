 Kosi Thompson embraces Toronto FC roots | The Pathway

From the BMO Field stands to the pitch, Kosi Thompson had always dreamed of it.

His road to the TFC first team has been a steady rise for a homegrown player, though not without adversity.

Thompson now finds himself on the same pitch, looking to help the Reds return to the levels they reached with MLS Cup runs in 2016 and 2017.

“I lived at the TFC games; it was one of my favorite things to do growing up,” Thompson told MLSsoccer.com. “I was a huge Chelsea fan too, so to see Drogba when he was at Montréal, and to see a playoff game, it was absolutely incredible.”

Growing up in Toronto, Thompson had been a regular at Toronto FC games, even before he joined the club's academy. Yet few moments rival in 2016 when Didier Drogba visited with CF Montréal for an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs match.

Academy to first team

While Thompson's initial competitive years came with the highly-touted Vaughan Azzurri on the city's outskirts, he attended the TFC Academy trials at 11 and joined that season.

After captaining several youth teams and advancing through TFC II, he signed a first-team MLS contract in 2022. He has since made 61 regular-season appearances as the 29th homegrown player in club history.

“Making the switch to the academy was different in terms of the setup from being at a club like Vaughan, with the facilities, the training grounds, and the coaching,” Thompson said. “But I would actually say that I carried myself in a professional manner as a child, so I felt like I thrived in that environment.”

Although the academy proved a significant shift, Thompson didn’t lose track of his roots as a Toronto native. Despite many of the academy players going to schools with agreements with the club, he opted to stay at his school and within his community while chasing his TFC dream.

It came with its own challenges, though. Some teachers didn’t love his soccer pursuits. While schools with club agreements often have programs for young athletes, Thompson had to make his own, pushing off suggestions of having to choose between the classroom and the pitch.

“I'm a born and raised boy in Toronto, so I stuck at the schools I was at, and it made it a bit harder in terms of having my priorities correct, but I think I was able to balance it pretty well,” he said.

“It was a tricky experience; sometimes teachers said I needed to choose one or the other, which was pretty discouraging, but I knew what I wanted in my life and where I wanted to be in the next few years. I mainly focused on football, and that was my biggest priority.”