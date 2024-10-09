From Messi to Lucho, Dado Valenzuela follows good examples | The Pathway

Gerardo 'Dado' Valenzuela is a prime example of the player pathway working as expected.
Born in Boca Raton, Florida, the midfielder joined the FC Cincinnati Academy in August 2020 after spending time in the Inter Miami system. He worked his way up through the U-17 and U-19 teams, garnering attention as an exciting prospect.
Valenzuela really made his mark in 2022 when he played with FC Cincinnati 2 in MLS NEXT Pro’s inaugural season. He made 14 starts in 16 total appearances, scoring one goal and adding two assists. The following season he boosted those numbers, netting three goals along with three assists.
On May 25, 2023, he signed a homegrown contract for Cincy and made his MLS debut a month later in a 3-0 win over Toronto FC.
“His growth from our Academy through MLS NEXT Pro has been a testament to all the work that’s been done in our player pathway and we look forward to his continued development with the first team,” FC Cincinnati general manager Chris Albright said at the time.
The development came both on and off the field for Valenzuela. He looked up to Lionel Messi as a younger player, citing his humbleness as one of the traits that stood out. Now he plays in the same league as Messi as both Cincy and Miami blossomed into top teams in the Eastern Conference.
In a full-circle moment for the Florida native, he scored his first MLS goal in a 6-1 win over Inter Miami earlier this season. The midfielder reminisces about it as his favorite soccer memory so far, entering the game as a sub in the 66th minute for Luca Orellano and then burying the milestone score between Drake Callender’s legs just six minutes later.
Not only was it a worthy reward for his persistence, it was a display of his confidence as a dynamic attacking player.
Learning from Lucho
Valenzuela has a pretty good example to learn from in 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP Luciano Acosta.
“The best advice a coach has given me is to be consistent,” Valenzuela explained. “The best players in our league like Lucho – just consistently every game either scoring, assisting, contributing.”
Valenzuela has been just that for FCC 2 this season, showing his growth with six goals in three appearances. He scored a hat trick against Philadelphia Union II in April and just recently repeated the feat in a 3-1 win over Orlando City B.
Those results helped the MLS NEXT Pro side record their best season to date as they finished atop the Eastern Conference to clinch their first playoff appearance.
Whether it’ll be helping FCC 2 try to make a run to a trophy or assisting the first team in the MLS Cup playoffs, Valenzuela is up for the challenge. Just like a few years ago when he was gaining notoriety, the midfielder is ready to keep climbing through the ranks.
There are now just a lot more eyes on him.