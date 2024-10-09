From Messi to Lucho, Dado Valenzuela follows good examples | The Pathway

Valenzuela really made his mark in 2022 when he played with FC Cincinnati 2 in MLS NEXT Pro’s inaugural season. He made 14 starts in 16 total appearances, scoring one goal and adding two assists. The following season he boosted those numbers, netting three goals along with three assists.

Born in Boca Raton, Florida, the midfielder joined the FC Cincinnati Academy in August 2020 after spending time in the Inter Miami system. He worked his way up through the U-17 and U-19 teams, garnering attention as an exciting prospect.

“His growth from our Academy through MLS NEXT Pro has been a testament to all the work that’s been done in our player pathway and we look forward to his continued development with the first team,” FC Cincinnati general manager Chris Albright said at the time.

The development came both on and off the field for Valenzuela. He looked up to Lionel Messi as a younger player, citing his humbleness as one of the traits that stood out. Now he plays in the same league as Messi as both Cincy and Miami blossomed into top teams in the Eastern Conference.

In a full-circle moment for the Florida native, he scored his first MLS goal in a 6-1 win over Inter Miami earlier this season. The midfielder reminisces about it as his favorite soccer memory so far, entering the game as a sub in the 66th minute for Luca Orellano and then burying the milestone score between Drake Callender’s legs just six minutes later.