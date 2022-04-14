Olimpico gives Charlotte's Jordy Alcivar Week 6 AT&T Goal of the Week win

Charlotte FC midfielder Jordy Alcivar ’s first goal in MLS was special, so much that it’s won AT&T 5G Goal of the Week honors for Week 6 of the 2022 campaign.

The Ecuadorian international bent home an incredible Olimpico in a 1-0 win over Atlanta United last Sunday, beating goalkeeper Brad Guzan straight from the corner flag. The stunning finish won 42.5% of the vote.

The expansion club’s first Goal of the Week triumph means that FC Dallas midfielder Brandon Servania slots into second place with 29.5% of the vote. Servania launched a long-range knuckleball in a 3-1 win over the Colorado Rapids, starting the comeback effort with a swerving shot that dipped and moved.

Those sterling strikes meant two golazos from the same match, a 2-2 draw between Real Salt Lake and Toronto FC, rounded out the voting. Third place went to RSL’s Justin Meram (17.1%) for a top-corner snipe, while TFC’s Jayden Nelson (10.9%) brought up the rear with an opportunistic and precise first MLS goal that caught goalkeeper Zac MacMath out of position.