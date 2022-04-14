Goal of the Week

Olimpico gives Charlotte's Jordy Alcivar Week 6 AT&T Goal of the Week win

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Charlotte FC midfielder Jordy Alcivar’s first goal in MLS was special, so much that it’s won AT&T 5G Goal of the Week honors for Week 6 of the 2022 campaign.

The Ecuadorian international bent home an incredible Olimpico in a 1-0 win over Atlanta United last Sunday, beating goalkeeper Brad Guzan straight from the corner flag. The stunning finish won 42.5% of the vote.

The expansion club’s first Goal of the Week triumph means that FC Dallas midfielder Brandon Servania slots into second place with 29.5% of the vote. Servania launched a long-range knuckleball in a 3-1 win over the Colorado Rapids, starting the comeback effort with a swerving shot that dipped and moved.

Those sterling strikes meant two golazos from the same match, a 2-2 draw between Real Salt Lake and Toronto FC, rounded out the voting. Third place went to RSL’s Justin Meram (17.1%) for a top-corner snipe, while TFC’s Jayden Nelson (10.9%) brought up the rear with an opportunistic and precise first MLS goal that caught goalkeeper Zac MacMath out of position.

Watch all of Week 6's nominees below.

Goal of the Week Charlotte FC Jordy Alcívar

