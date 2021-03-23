For Chris Gloster, moving to NYCFC is a chance to get back on the pitch

"I hadn’t played in a while so I realized it’s time to get out of here, get out of PSV and now I’m back home," Gloster told media on a virtual press conference Tuesday.

The last few months had been particularly rocky for Gloster, where he wasn't even training with the main group at PSV as the team decided to separate players on the move from the rest.

Gloster has not played a game since October 2020, when he was with PSV's reserve team in the Dutch second division. It was just the last of a three-year spell in Europe where he struggled for playing time, after originally joining Hannover's reserve team in Germany's 2. Bundesliga from the New York Red Bulls academy in 2018.

Off the field, It offers the New Jersey native the chance to be close to family and friends again after three years in Europe. On it, it naturally yields a new challenge in his career. Above all, though, the move is Gloster's opportunity to reboot his career after a tough few years.

When NYCFC entered the picture this winter, it was more than just the promise of playing time that attracted Gloster to a return to the United States. Gloster spoke to James Sands, a former teammate in the United States youth national teams, who sold on the team's culture while the coaching staff demonstrated their belief in his abilities.

"They’re very invested in what I can do, what I bring to the table for them so the way [head coach Ronny Deila] was speaking to me, it really gave me confidence in myself," Gloster said.

The left back has been in the conversation when it comes to talented young Americans and he says he returns to the United States an improved player.

"I think when I was playing for the youth national teams, my attacking wasn’t as good as it is now," he said. "I think going to Europe, the way they like to play is with higher outside backs. I think it taught me to be better in the final third and the attacking half so I think that’s what I can bring out to help this team."

One of the 20-year-old's long-term goals with NYCFC is to continue his development as a player. Though he remains interested in a return to Europe, he also wants to "win big trophies" with his current team.

For now, though, Gloster is focused on building match fitness and getting back into things. His work with NYCFC officially got underway Tuesday as he joined team training for the first time after completing a period of quarantine.