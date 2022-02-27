NYCFC welcome "unfamiliar territory" of MLS Cup title defense in 2022

But that perch doesn’t bother goalkeeper Sean Johnson one bit, with his shootout heroics earning him MLS Cup MVP presented by Audi honors last December upon beating the Portland Timbers for the league title.

“This is territory that we haven't been in before, but last year we won the championship being in unfamiliar territory,” Johnson, club captain, said. “So I think those experiences we can lean on. But just maintaining what's valuable to us as a group and then moving forward with confidence, attacking every situation with humility, I think is going to get us where we need to be.”