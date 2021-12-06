NYCFC Player Ratings: Talles Magno, Maxime Chanot lead Cityzens to MLS Cup 2021

For more than an hour, things simply were not clicking for NYCFC. The game was being played on Philadelphia's terms and the visitors seemed resigned to banging their head against the same wall over and over. It took a long time for Deila to make any adjustments, and then he made them all at once. And then they worked wonders, and NYCFC are off to their first MLS Cup. Talk about pulling a grade out of the fire, eh?