Transfer Tracker

Austin FC sign defender Ruben Gabrielsen from Toulouse FC

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Austin FC have signed Norwegian international defender Ruben Gabrielsen from Ligue 2 side Toulouse FC, the club announced Monday.

The 29-year-old joins through the 2023 MLS campaign with a club option for 2024.

“Ruben is a natural leader and has all the physical attributes of a top-level center back in Major League Soccer,” sporting director Claudio Reyna said in a release. “We look forward to welcoming him and his family to Austin. He’ll be a great addition to the team.”

Gabrielsen has been capped twice by Norway, last featuring in an October 2021 World Cup Qualifier against Montenegro.

He previously captained Molde FK and helped them win two Norweigian league titles. That produced a move to Toulouse in January 2020, with Gabrielsen making 50 all-competition appearances for the French side.

Before moving to Austin, Gabrielsen completed a half-season loan to Danish Superliga side FC Copenhagen.

“It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to join Austin FC and play at Q2 Stadium,” Gabrielsen said in a release. “It’s an ambitious club, in a great city, with the best support in Major League Soccer. I can’t wait to contribute.”

Gabrielsen adds to Austin’s center back corps after they selected Generation adidas signing Kipp Keller in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. The Verde & Black also return Jhojan Valencia, Julio Cascante and Freddy Kleemann.

Austin’s second MLS season starts Feb. 26 when hosting FC Cincinnati.

Transfer Tracker Austin FC

Related Stories

Inter Miami transfer defender Nicolás Figal to Boca Juniors
Columbus Crew sign Australian center back Milos Degenek
Sporting Kansas City sign Cyprus international winger Marinos Tzionis
More News
More News
Not another Freddy Adu: RSL's Axel Kei ready for challenge as youngest-ever MLS signing
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Not another Freddy Adu: RSL's Axel Kei ready for challenge as youngest-ever MLS signing
Canada names 25-player roster for winter World Cup Qualifiers
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

Canada names 25-player roster for winter World Cup Qualifiers
Inter Miami transfer defender Nicolás Figal to Boca Juniors
Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami transfer defender Nicolás Figal to Boca Juniors
MLS-heavy squad named for United States U-20 January training camp

MLS-heavy squad named for United States U-20 January training camp
Columbus Crew sign Australian center back Milos Degenek
Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew sign Australian center back Milos Degenek
Sporting Kansas City sign Cyprus international winger Marinos Tzionis
Transfer Tracker

Sporting Kansas City sign Cyprus international winger Marinos Tzionis
More News
Video
Video
Steve Cherundolo on LAFC: "The expectations are the same"
17:28

Steve Cherundolo on LAFC: "The expectations are the same"
Would Arsenal be the right move for Matt Turner?
9:25

Would Arsenal be the right move for Matt Turner?
New York Red Bulls Season Preview
13:17

New York Red Bulls Season Preview
San Jose Earthquakes Season Preview
13:03

San Jose Earthquakes Season Preview
More Video