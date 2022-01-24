Austin FC sign defender Ruben Gabrielsen from Toulouse FC

“Ruben is a natural leader and has all the physical attributes of a top-level center back in Major League Soccer,” sporting director Claudio Reyna said in a release. “We look forward to welcoming him and his family to Austin. He’ll be a great addition to the team.”

The 29-year-old joins through the 2023 MLS campaign with a club option for 2024.

Austin FC have signed Norwegian international defender Ruben Gabrielsen from Ligue 2 side Toulouse FC, the club announced Monday.

Bringing club and international experience, veteran leadership and top-level ability, @galu1003 is #VERDE . Welcome to #AustinFC ! 🌳

Gabrielsen has been capped twice by Norway, last featuring in an October 2021 World Cup Qualifier against Montenegro.

He previously captained Molde FK and helped them win two Norweigian league titles. That produced a move to Toulouse in January 2020, with Gabrielsen making 50 all-competition appearances for the French side.

Before moving to Austin, Gabrielsen completed a half-season loan to Danish Superliga side FC Copenhagen.

“It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to join Austin FC and play at Q2 Stadium,” Gabrielsen said in a release. “It’s an ambitious club, in a great city, with the best support in Major League Soccer. I can’t wait to contribute.”

Gabrielsen adds to Austin’s center back corps after they selected Generation adidas signing Kipp Keller in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. The Verde & Black also return Jhojan Valencia, Julio Cascante and Freddy Kleemann.