Nico Estevez on his path to FC Dallas, expectations for Ferreira & Pomykal

Estevez already has connections with multiple players on FC Dallas' roster through his USMNT experience, including homegrown forward Jesus Ferreira . The 21-year-old was recently rewarded with a Young Designated Player contract after an eight-goal, nine-assist season in 2021, and Estevez thinks Ferreira has the potential to establish himself as a true focal point of the club's attack in 2022.

"With the national team we've been using [Ferreira] as a No. 9, in the last game, the friendly in December, he played a little more as a winger coming inside," Estevez said. "Jesus has this ability that he’s so intelligent, so smart, he understands the space really well that any position up top he can play well. But what we’re looking for also, with not having [Ricardo] Pepi, is also use his strength as a 9 that can stretch a little bit the field and then come in the moment that surprises the opponent … and also float a little bit in that position against center backs so they won’t be marking man-to-man the striker."