New York Red Bulls sign defender Alexander Hack

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The New York Red Bulls have signed center back Alexander Hack through 2026 with an option for 2027, the club announced Friday.
The 31-year-old former German youth international was a free agent after playing for Saudi Pro League side Al Qadsiah FC.
Hack has spent most of his professional career at Bundesliga side FSV Mainz 05, where he was coached by current Red Bulls manager Sandro Schwarz. He tallied 8g/3a in 145 matches for Mainz.
"Alexander is a proven defender from his time in the Bundesliga and we are excited to add a player of his quality to our roster," said head of sport Jochen Schneider. "He will bring more experience to our roster and provide a great example to our younger players."
Hack arrives shortly after New York traded center back Andrés Reyes to MLS expansion side San Diego FC. He adds depth alongside Noah Eile, Sean Nealis and Dylan Nealis.
Hack is RBNY's second international addition this offseason. They also signed former Bayern Munich forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a Designated Player.
"Alexander is a great defender that will bring a lot of passion and quality to our club," said head coach Sandro Schwarz. "We are excited for him to get going with us on the pitch and we cannot wait for him to meet the rest of the group."
