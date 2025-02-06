New York Red Bulls sign center back Tim Parker

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The New York Red Bulls have signed center back Tim Parker via free agency, the club announced Thursday.
The New York native agreed to a one-year contract through 2025 with an option for 2026.
Parker previously played for the Red Bulls from 2018-20, helping lead them to the 2018 Supporters’ Shield title.
"We are excited to welcome Tim back to the New York Red Bulls," said head of sport Jochen Schneider.
"Tim has been a member of some incredible moments in our club's history and we are looking forward to having him in our locker room and helping create more great memories for our club."
The 31-year-old has 6g/4a in 274 MLS appearances (260 starts) and was named to the 2023 MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire as a foundational piece of St. Louis CITY SC's historic expansion side.
Parker, who has been capped twice by the US men’s national team, broke into MLS with Vancouver Whitecaps FC in 2015, where he was a regular for three years. He’s also competed for Houston Dynamo FC and the New England Revolution during his 10 MLS seasons.
Parker, who joins fellow Long Island, New York natives Dylan Nealis and Sean Nealis in the Red Bulls’ backline, is the second center back the club signed this offseason following Alexander Hack.
"Tim is a great leader and a great defender that will add to our roster, and we are looking forward to working with him," said head coach Sandro Schwarz. "He has a lot of experience in MLS and that experience will be invaluable for us this season."
After finishing as MLS Cup 2024 runners-up, New York open their 2025 campaign on Feb. 22 at FC Cincinnati (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
