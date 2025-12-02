New York City FC roster: Justin Haak, Maxi Moralez out of contract

New York City FC are in discussions with midfielder Maxi Moralez and defender Justin Haak for new deals, the club announced in Monday's year-end roster update.

Both players are out of contract after starting every game during the 2025 season. NYCFC finished fifth in the Eastern Conference (56 points) and fell one game short of MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi.

Moralez, 38, has made a club-record 265 appearances across all competitions in two separate stints since 2017. The Argentine No. 10 tallied 3g/12a this year.

Haak, 24, enjoyed a breakout season in the NYCFC backline. The homegrown standout often partnered with club captain Thiago Martins, whose contract option was exercised alongside fellow defenders Tayvon Gray and Kevin O'Toole.

Additionally, NYCFC are in talks with midfielder Andrés Perea (option declined) for a new deal. He suffered a right lower leg fracture in the club's Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs series with Charlotte FC.

Contract options exercised (7)

Nico Cavallo (D)

Tayvon Gray (D)

Thiago Martins (D)

Max Murray (D)

Kevin O’Toole (D)

Tomás Romero (GK)

Strahinja Tanasijević (D)

Contract options declined (2)

Prince Amponsah (D)

Alex Rando (GK)

In discussions (3)