New York Red Bulls name Julian de Guzman sporting director

The New York Red Bulls continued their 2024 revamp on Friday, announcing Julian de Guzman as the club's new sporting director.

The first-ever Canadian to play in LaLiga (with Deportivo La Coruña), the 42-year-old de Guzman also had stops in MLS with Toronto FC and FC Dallas before transitioning to managerial and general manager roles at now-defunct USL Championship side Ottawa Fury.

He most recently was the founder, managing partner and president of Simcoe Rovers County FC, who compete in League 1 Ontario.

"We're thrilled to bring Julian into our club. Julian brings a wealth of experience, not only in our league but also from abroad," RBNY head of sport Jochen Schneider said in a release. "His focus on our coaching staff, our players, our second team and our academy will help propel us forward."

Added de Guzman: "I am proud and honored to be a part of this renowned organization. The New York Red Bulls have been an exemplary model of soccer in North America, and I am very motivated to achieve great things with this team. I can’t wait to be a part of the family."

De Guzman replaces outgoing sporting director Denis Hamlett and arrives just under two months after the Red Bulls announced Sandro Schwarz as the club's new head coach. New York have also been active in the offseason market, most notably signing star Swedish international Emil Forsberg from affiliate club RB Leipzig.

In addition, Luquinhas was recently transferred to Fortaleza of Brazil, giving de Guzman one Designated Player slot to work with. Their other two DPs are Forsberg and club-record signing Dante Vanzeir.