New York Red Bulls: Emil Forsberg named Player of the Matchday

Emil Forsberg 's terrific form guided the New York Red Bulls to a historic rout and earned him MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors for Matchday 12.

Forsberg erupted for two goals and two assists as RBNY crushed LA Galaxy, 7-0, at Sports Illustrated Stadium in a rematch of last year's MLS Cup final.

The Swedish international became just the second player in club history to record multiple goals and multiple assists in an MLS match, equalling Antony De Avila's feat from July 13, 1997.

Forsberg (5g/4a) is one of just four players in MLS with at least five goals and four assists this season and leads the Red Bulls with nine goal contributions. The 33-year-old, acquired as a Designated Player from German Bundesliga sister side RB Leipzig in December 2023, has scored or assisted in 15 of his 31 regular-season matches, leading the Red Bulls to a 9W-5L-1D record in those contests.