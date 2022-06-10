New York Red Bulls appoint Jochen Schneider as head of sport

Schneider, 51, replaces Kevin Thelwell after he returned to the English Premier League in February to take over as the director of football for Everton . Thelwell left a few days before the 2022 MLS season began.

“I am very pleased to join the New York Red Bulls as their new head of sport and am absolutely honored to be able to return to the Red Bull family,” Schneider said in a release. “I look forward to working closely together with Marc de Grandpré along with Denis Hamlett, Gerhard Struber and all the members of the sporting department to lead this club. I am really excited to work in MLS – the fastest growing soccer league worldwide."