Kevin Thelwell leaves New York Red Bulls for Everton leadership position

“On behalf of the organization, we would like to thank Kevin for his contributions and efforts to the club over the last two years," RBNY general manager Marc de Grandpré said in a release. "We wish Kevin all the best, both personally and professionally, in his new endeavor."

Thelwell originally joined RBNY in February 2020 after being the sporting director at EPL side Wolverhampton Wanderers FC, entering a new role alongside Denis Hamlett.

Head of sport Kevin Thelwell has departed the New York Red Bulls to become the director of football at Everton FC in England’s Premier League, the club announced Friday.

During Thelwell’s two seasons in New York, the club reached two straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, extending their postseason streak to 12 years. Key acquisitions during his tenure include Luquinhas and Patryk Klimala as Designated Players, while Caden Clark (back on loan) was transferred to sister side RB Leipzig in the German Bundesliga.

Under Thelwell’s tenure, manager Gerhard Struber was hired in October 2020 after leading English Championship side Barnsley.

"My family and I have loved every minute of working in the U.S. and in particular for the New York Red Bulls," Thelwell said in a release. "It has been an incredible period that I will cherish and feel that I am a much better head of sport for the experience. I feel I leave the shirt in a much stronger place than when I joined.

“The roster has been completely rebuilt; there is a clear sporting vision now in place as part of a strategic five-year plan; and the pipeline of young talent is now stronger than ever. I would like to thank the staff, players and fans for their support, and I am looking forward to continuing to be a fan of the Red Bulls in the future."