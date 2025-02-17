New York Red Bulls 2025 Season Preview

2025 Schedule
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: The Red Bulls, along with the Crew, are the very best in the league at imposing their game model on the opposition, which means about 90% of the games they play are actually played out on their terms. That’s a huge, built-in advantage, and in Emil Forsberg they’ve got a guy who knows how to turn that advantage into goals and wins.
- Weakness: Do they have anyone else who will consistently do that? And with Forsberg now in his mid-30s, how many elite, match-winning minutes can he be relied upon for?
Key Departures
- Elias Manoel: The Red Bulls sent the Brazilian striker and four MLS SuperDraft picks to Real Salt Lake in exchange for $700k in GAM.
- Andrés Reyes: A key piece of New York’s run to MLS Cup 2024, the Colombian center back was traded to expansion side San Diego FC.
- John Tolkin: Tolkin’s rise through the RBNY Academy ranks into first-team stardom culminated with his offseason transfer to German Bundesliga side Holstein Kiel.
- Dante Vanzeir: The Belgian forward is back in his country’s top flight after a two-year stint with New York. Vanzeir’s departure opened up a Designated Player slot.
Key Signings
- Wiktor Bogacz: The 20-year-old Poland native is one of New York’s two offseason signings at striker. Bogacz occupies a U22 Initiative slot.
- Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting: After a successful career in Europe with the likes of Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, Choupo-Moting becomes the Red Bulls’ latest DP striker.
- Raheem Edwards: Alongside fellow offseason signing Marcelo Morales, Edwards gives solid RBNY left-back depth. He's entering his 10th MLS season.
- Alexander Hack: A former German youth international, Hack adds vast experience at center back. He’s reunited with Sandro Schwarz, his former manager at FSV Mainz 05.
- Tim Parker: The veteran MLS center back returns for his second spell with the Red Bulls. Parker, a 2023 All-Star and Best XI selection, previously played for New York from 2018-20.
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Osvaldo Alonso: 10th in Eastern Conference
- Matt Doyle: 3rd in Eastern Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 7th in Eastern Conference
- Michele Giannone: 7th in Eastern Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 7th in Eastern Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 5th in Eastern Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 5th in Eastern Conference
- Dax McCarty: 9th in Eastern Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 4th in Eastern Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Sandro Schwarz
- Stadium: Sports Illustrated Stadium
- Last year: 11W-9L-14T, 47 points, 7th in Eastern Conference
- Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi finalist