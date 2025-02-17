MLS is Back

New York Red Bulls 2025 Season Preview

  • Strength: The Red Bulls, along with the Crew, are the very best in the league at imposing their game model on the opposition, which means about 90% of the games they play are actually played out on their terms. That’s a huge, built-in advantage, and in Emil Forsberg they’ve got a guy who knows how to turn that advantage into goals and wins.
  • Weakness: Do they have anyone else who will consistently do that? And with Forsberg now in his mid-30s, how many elite, match-winning minutes can he be relied upon for?

  • Elias Manoel: The Red Bulls sent the Brazilian striker and four MLS SuperDraft picks to Real Salt Lake in exchange for $700k in GAM.
  • Andrés Reyes: A key piece of New York’s run to MLS Cup 2024, the Colombian center back was traded to expansion side San Diego FC.
  • John Tolkin: Tolkin’s rise through the RBNY Academy ranks into first-team stardom culminated with his offseason transfer to German Bundesliga side Holstein Kiel.
  • Dante Vanzeir: The Belgian forward is back in his country’s top flight after a two-year stint with New York. Vanzeir’s departure opened up a Designated Player slot.

  • Wiktor Bogacz: The 20-year-old Poland native is one of New York’s two offseason signings at striker. Bogacz occupies a U22 Initiative slot.
  • Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting: After a successful career in Europe with the likes of Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, Choupo-Moting becomes the Red Bulls’ latest DP striker.
  • Raheem Edwards: Alongside fellow offseason signing Marcelo Morales, Edwards gives solid RBNY left-back depth. He's entering his 10th MLS season.
  • Alexander Hack: A former German youth international, Hack adds vast experience at center back. He’s reunited with Sandro Schwarz, his former manager at FSV Mainz 05.
  • Tim Parker: The veteran MLS center back returns for his second spell with the Red Bulls. Parker, a 2023 All-Star and Best XI selection, previously played for New York from 2018-20.
  • Osvaldo Alonso: 10th in Eastern Conference
  • Matt Doyle: 3rd in Eastern Conference
  • Miguel Gallardo: 7th in Eastern Conference
  • Michele Giannone: 7th in Eastern Conference
  • Antonella Gonzalez: 7th in Eastern Conference
  • Sacha Kljestan: 5th in Eastern Conference
  • Kaylyn Kyle: 5th in Eastern Conference
  • Dax McCarty: 9th in Eastern Conference
  • Bradley Wright-Phillips: 4th in Eastern Conference

  • Head coach: Sandro Schwarz
  • Stadium: Sports Illustrated Stadium
  • Last year: 11W-9L-14T, 47 points, 7th in Eastern Conference
  • Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi finalist

