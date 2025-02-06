New York Red Bulls acquire Chilean defender Marcelo Morales

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The New York Red Bulls have acquired left back Marcelo Morales from Chilean top-flight side Universidad de Chile, the club announced Thursday.
The 21-year-old Chilean international defender signed a three-year deal through 2027 with an option for 2028.
Morales produced 2g/16a in 110 matches across all competitions for Universidad de Chile, including the Copa Libertadores tournament.
He's been capped twice by Chile's senior national team, featuring in FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Brazil and Colombia in October.
"Marcelo is a quality left fullback and left wingback that will be a great addition to our organization," said sporting director Julian de Guzman. "He will provide a lot to our backline, and we cannot wait for him to join us and begin working with our coaching staff."
Morales joins New York after the offseason departure of homegrown left back John Tolkin, who was transferred to German Bundesliga side Holstein Kiel.
This winter, the club also signed MLS veteran Raheem Edwards and elevated Omar Valencia from their MLS NEXT Pro squad to add depth to the left back position.
"Marcelo is a talented, young left wingback that has a bright future ahead of him," said head coach Sandro Schwarz. "He is a skillful player that will continue to help us strengthen our backline."
The Red Bulls, last season's MLS Cup runners-up, begin their 2025 campaign on Feb. 22 at FC Cincinnati (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
