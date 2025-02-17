New York City FC 2025 Season Preview

2025 Schedule
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: They are loaded with talent, befitting a team that spent nearly $25 million in the transfer market from 2023-24, and one that has a productive academy and a front office that knows how to find undervalued targets on other MLS teams as well.
- Weakness: Much of that talent – the most expensive of it, as a matter of fact – basically didn’t play last year. New manager Pascal Jansen was brought in to fix that, but we’ll see.
Key Departures
- Christian McFarlane: The 18-year-old homegrown left back has joined an expanding list of NYCFC academy graduates to move to Europe with a transfer to English Premier League giants Manchester City.
- Jovan Mijatović: The Serbian youth international striker has been loaned to Belgian Pro League side Oud-Heverlee Leuven through June 2025.
- James Sands: Sands went on loan to German Bundesliga side FC St. Pauli, only to suffer a long-term leg injury that required surgery.
Key Signings
- None
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Osvaldo Alonso: 5th in Eastern Conference
- Matt Doyle: 8th in Eastern Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 10th in Eastern Conference
- Michele Giannone: 9th in Eastern Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 9th in Eastern Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 11th in Eastern Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 10th in Eastern Conference
- Dax McCarty: 11th in Eastern Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 10th in Eastern Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Pascal Jansen
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Last year: 14W-12L-8T, 50 points, 6th in Eastern Conference
- Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Eastern Conference Semifinals