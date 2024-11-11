Matchday

New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls: How to watch, stream Eastern Conference Semifinal

New York City FC host New York Red Bulls in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, marking the Hudson River Derby rivals' first-ever clash in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

How to watch & stream

When

Where

  • Citi Field | Flushing, New York

The winner advances to an Eastern Conference Final against either Orlando City SC or Atlanta United, set for Nov. 30 or Dec. 1. MLS Cup presented by Audi will be played on Dec. 7, hosted by the highest finisher in the 2024 Supporters' Shield standings.

After the Round One Best-of-3 Series, all playoff rounds are single-elimination matches. If the score is tied after regulation time, two 15-minute extra time periods will be played in their entirety. Should the score remain tied after extra time, penalty kicks will determine the winner.

New York City FC logo
New York City FC
  • Seed: Eastern Conference No. 6
  • Regular season: 50 points (14W-12L-8D)

After dropping the first game of their Round One Best-of-3 Series vs. FC Cincinnati, New York City FC won back-to-back matches to reach the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the seventh time in the club's decade-long history.

Much of NYCFC's postseason success can be attributed to goalkeeper Matt Freese, who made 13 saves across their three Round One games, as well as three clutch saves in the Game 3 penalty shootout win.

This season, NYCFC have gotten the better of the Red Bulls in the Hudson River Derby, winning both matches by a combined 7-2 scoreline. Costa Rican international Alonso Martínez (16g/3a) was the star in the most recent edition of the rivalry, scoring a brace in a 5-1 win.

NYCFC are a formidable 11W-4L-3D at home in 2024, including the postseason, and will look to continue that form in the rivalry's 30th all-time meeting.

New York Red Bulls logo
New York Red Bulls
  • Seed: Eastern Conference No. 7
  • Regular season: 47 points (11W-9L-14D)

The Red Bulls pulled off a stunning upset in Round One, eliminating reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew with a two-game sweep. New York earned a hard-fought 1-0 road win in Game 1, before getting a 5-4 shootout win after a 2-2 draw at Red Bull Arena. Goalkeeper Carlos Coronel was the hero, making eight saves in Game 1, and three penalty saves in Game 2's shootout.

Now, RBNY have their sights set on avenging this year's two regular-season Hudson River Derby losses, ousting their arch-rivals from the postseason and reaching the Eastern Conference Final for the first time since 2018.

The Red Bulls have enjoyed more success in the Derby over the years, winning 15 matches to NYCFC's 10 across all competitions. However, RBNY have not earned a victory over their rivals since August 2023, a 1-0 victory in Leagues Cup.

New York have gotten a boost from DP midfielder Emil Forsberg, who returned from injury in late September and registered 1g/1a in their series-clinching win vs. the Crew.

