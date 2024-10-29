New York City FC vs. FC Cincinnati: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2

FC Cincinnati (No. 3) travel to New York City FC (No. 6) on Saturday, looking to complete the sweep in their Round One Best-of-3 Series.

If a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), no extra time will be played. There will immediately be a penalty kick shootout to determine the winner.

Following a 1-0 win in Game 1, FC Cincinnati are just one win away from facing either Columbus Crew (No. 2) or New York Red Bulls (No. 7) in an Eastern Conference Semifinal on Nov. 23 or 24. Should NYCFC force a Game 3, the series decider will be played on Nov. 9 at TQL Stadium.

Seed: Eastern Conference No. 6

Eastern Conference No. 6 Regular season: 50 points (14W-12L-8D)

New York City will need to rebound following a Game 1 loss in which they were thoroughly outplayed by Cincy, despite the 1-0 scoreline.

However, hope is not lost for NYCFC. The Cityzens owned the second-best home record in the Eastern Conference in the regular season and will look to lean on a boisterous crowd to boost them to victory and force a pivotal Game 3.

NYCFC need star forward Alonso Martínez (16g/3a) and midfielder Santi Rodríguez (12g/10a) to cause a hampered Cincinnati backline problems, while MLS All-Star defender Thiago Martins and goalkeeper Matt Freese will look to keep Cincy's attack at bay.