FC Cincinnati find playoff groove: "Everybody is filled with confidence"

Midfielder Yamil Asad ’s 51st-minute goal and a sturdy defensive shift were good enough for the Orange & Blue to take Game 1 of their Round One Best-of-3 series.

Monday night’s 1-0 win over New York City FC at TQL Stadium was their first on home turf since late August and might offer some pushback to the pundits predicting them as the upset target in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

“I think it's something that we need to keep in mind because there is no team in the world that could play well without consistency,” said Asad.

One part of their renewed confidence could be coming from the first untouched starting XI in back-to-back weeks all season long.

“I think everybody is filled with confidence,” said Cincy captain Luciano Acosta , who assisted on the game's lone goal. “We've won the last two games, we had a great performance, and we had a lot of confidence to play in here.”

Cincinnati broke a four-game winless skid on Decision Day against the Philadelphia Union , and there were questions as to whether they have enough in the tank to be credible MLS Cup presented by Audi contenders.

“The clean sheet is going to give us more motivation to defend better,” added Awaziem. “Everyone did great defending, not just us three behind. It's going to motivate us a lot in the next game.”

“I think now we are starting to understand each other,” Hadebe said. “Because we can see the hard work we are giving in the match. We always cover each other, but I think by now (we’ve) formed a good partnership."

In-season newcomers Chidozie Awaziem and Teenage Hadebe might not have been the plan on Matchday 1, but they’ve combined with USMNT veteran Miles Robinson and collected enough minutes together to feel they can help Cincinnati go far in the playoffs.

A collection of key injuries is what largely cast doubt on Cincinnati’s MLS Cup credentials. Blows to the backline have meant living without 2023 Defender of the Year Matt Miazga and regular starter Nick Hagglund .

Job not done

Any final details Noonan wants to see ahead of Game 2 on Saturday at Citi Field (5 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)? The cards are being kept close to the vest.

“We have to be prepared for adjustments and ways that they can change their game or change their structure to cause us some problems,” the third-year coach said. “So, there was certainly more positive than negative to take out of this game with our own performance, but just like our last game and the regular season – it's done.