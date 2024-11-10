New York City FC book historic Hudson River Derby

The Hudson River Derby stakes have never been higher.
New York City FC sent FC Cincinnati packing at TQL Stadium on Saturday night, winning Game 3 of their Round One Best-of-3 Series on penalty kicks after a 0-0 draw.
That sets up a massive Audi MLS Cup Playoffs derby against the New York Red Bulls in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, slated for the weekend of Nov. 23-24.
“Before the game, knowing this, it was a little bit more motivation for us because we will play at home against the Red Bulls,” said fullback Mitja Ilenič, who slotted home the winning ninth-round PK.
“We all know what this means for our fans. We will prepare well and make sure to beat them again.”
Historic matchup
NYCFC won two of three derby matches between the sides this season, including a 5-1 thrashing in their last matchup in September. But none of the 29 previous all-time meetings between NYCFC and RBNY have occurred in the playoffs, making this the most important Hudson River Derby meeting yet.
"It's like a relief, but it's not over,” Ilenič said. “We will try to go until the end. First win, now we go into the semifinals, try to do the same. And like I said, we are all confident, all super happy, because I think everybody in the dressing room deserves this, and the club deserves this.”
RBNY advanced by upsetting defending MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew, needing just two games in their Round One Series. Columbus were the Eastern Conference's No. 2 seed, while Cincy were the No. 3 seed. It also marked their first playoff-round win since 2018.
Freese comes through
It wasn’t an easy night for New York City to find their way through, but a star showing from goalkeeper Matt Freese proved to be the difference. The 26-year-old stood tall with four saves in regulation, then made three more massive denials in the shootout.
“Matt is growing into a real leader in the group. He has a real presence and sense in the dressing room,” Cushing said. “I say all the time, all I want in our locker room is guys that are hungry, believe and have ambition. If we have those three things, we have a chance.”
Freese will clash with Carlos Coronel in the next round, after the Paraguayan goalkeeper also hit his best form in RBNY's upset over the Crew.