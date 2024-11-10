New York City FC book historic Hudson River Derby

“We all know what this means for our fans. We will prepare well and make sure to beat them again.”

“Before the game, knowing this, it was a little bit more motivation for us because we will play at home against the Red Bulls,” said fullback Mitja Ilenič , who slotted home the winning ninth-round PK.

That sets up a massive Audi MLS Cup Playoffs derby against the New York Red Bulls in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, slated for the weekend of Nov. 23-24.

New York City FC sent FC Cincinnati packing at TQL Stadium on Saturday night, winning Game 3 of their Round One Best-of-3 Series on penalty kicks after a 0-0 draw .

Historic matchup

NYCFC won two of three derby matches between the sides this season, including a 5-1 thrashing in their last matchup in September. But none of the 29 previous all-time meetings between NYCFC and RBNY have occurred in the playoffs, making this the most important Hudson River Derby meeting yet.

"It's like a relief, but it's not over,” Ilenič said. “We will try to go until the end. First win, now we go into the semifinals, try to do the same. And like I said, we are all confident, all super happy, because I think everybody in the dressing room deserves this, and the club deserves this.”