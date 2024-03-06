New England Revolution vs. Alajuelense: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

After successfully navigating Round One, the New England Revolution meet Costa Rican powerhouse Alajuelense in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16, beginning with Wednesday's Leg 1 matchup at home.
Watch
- English: FS2
- Spanish: ViX
When
- Wednesday, March 6 | 6 pm ET/3 pm PT
Where
- Gillette Stadium | Foxborough, Massachusetts
Leg 2 is set for March 14 at Alajuenense's Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, deciding which team books a quarterfinal date with the winner of the Chivas Guadalajara-Club América series. The quarterfinals will be played in early April.
What's at stake come the tournament's June 2 final? The winner qualifies for both the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, plus gets regional bragging rights and prize money.
- Round One: 4-0 aggregate vs. Independiente (Panama)
The Revolution are hoping to match their previous deepest Concacaf Champions Cup run, when they made the 2022 quarterfinals before suffering a heartbreaking ouster via penalty kicks to Pumas UNAM after taking a 3-0 lead into the second leg.
In their first CCC appearance since, the Revs made quick work of Panama's Independiente, opening the Round One aggregate series with a 1-0 road victory courtesy of a Tomás Chancalay second-half goal. The Revs cruised in the home leg, winning 3-0, with Nacho Gil, Chancalay and Mark-Anthony Kaye finding the back of the net.
New England, coming off a 1-0 loss to Toronto FC on Matchday 3, will be without suspended Giacomo Vrioni (yellow card accumulation) for Leg 1.
- Round One: Bye
Alajuelense are one of five teams entering the competition in the Round of 16, in their case courtesy of winning the 2023 Concacaf Central American Cup. They are currently third in Costa Rica's Primera Division Clausura table, tied on points with second-place AD San Carlos and seven behind league-leaders Herediano, which upset Toluca in Round One.
Captained by longtime Ticos midfielder Celso Borges and featuring forward Joel Campbell, the Lions hope to ride the momentum of Friday's 4-0 league triumph over Santos de Guápiles. Alajuelense are two-time CCC champions, winning in 1986 and 2004 during a different iteration of the tournament.