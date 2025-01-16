New England Revolution sign forward Maximiliano Urruti

Urruti is under contract with New England through 2025 with an option for 2026 – marking a one-year guaranteed deal.

"Maxi Urruti has built a very decorated career in Major League Soccer," sporting director Curt Onalfo said. "As an MLS Cup Champion, Maxi’s track record of success in MLS speaks for itself. With 11 seasons of MLS experience, Maxi is the type of veteran player who will make a quick impact on our team. I look forward to welcoming Maxi to the New England Revolution."