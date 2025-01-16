New England Revolution sign forward Maximiliano Urruti

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The New England Revolution have signed forward Maximiliano Urruti, the club announced Thursday.
Urruti is under contract with New England through 2025 with an option for 2026 – marking a one-year guaranteed deal.
The 33-year-old Argentine was a free agent after last playing for Argentine top-flight side Club Atlético Platense.
"Maxi Urruti has built a very decorated career in Major League Soccer," sporting director Curt Onalfo said. "As an MLS Cup Champion, Maxi’s track record of success in MLS speaks for itself. With 11 seasons of MLS experience, Maxi is the type of veteran player who will make a quick impact on our team. I look forward to welcoming Maxi to the New England Revolution."
Urruti brings over a decade of MLS experience, contributing 70 goals and 39 assists in 295 regular-season matches. He joined Toronto FC in 2013 and completed stints at Austin FC, FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo FC, CF Montréal and the Portland Timbers.
Urruti joins a re-worked New England striker group, which has seen the club part ways with Bobby Wood (out of contract) and Giacomo Vrioni (trade to CF Montréal). They set an MLS-trade record fee to acquire Leonardo Campana from Inter Miami CF and signed Ignatius Ganago on loan from FC Nantes.
"Maxi Urruti is a seasoned veteran in MLS, with no shortage of both experience and success in our league,” head coach Caleb Porter said. "I had the pleasure of coaching Maxi with the Portland Timbers, and he was a key piece to our MLS Cup title in 2015.
"Maxi is a top professional and a great guy in the locker room. His addition will strengthen the depth on our roster as we prepare to begin a new season."
Seeking a bounceback from last year's 14th-place Eastern Conference finish, New England begin their 2025 campaign on Feb. 22 at Nashville SC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
