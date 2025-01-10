New England Revolution acquire forward Ignatius Ganago

The New England Revolution have acquired forward Ignatius Ganago on a six-month loan from Ligue 1 side FC Nantes with a purchase option, the club announced Friday. The loan will be extended by six months if certain playing-time conditions are met.

"With ample experience in one of the world’s best leagues, as well as an adaptable skillset that allows him to thrive on the wings and as a striker, we are confident Gana will acclimate well to MLS."

"We are excited to welcome Ignatius Ganago to New England, a very dynamic attacking player in the prime of his career who possesses impressive physical and technical attributes that will immediately benefit our attack," said sporting director Curt Onalfo.

The Revs also recently traded DP striker Giacomo Vrioni to CF Montréal , creating more roster flexibility. The Albanian international was their leading scorer in 2024 with nine goals.

Proven threat

Ganago joins the Revs with 35g/10a in 191 professional appearances, playing extensively in France's top flight for Nantes, OGC Nice and Lens. He's scored once in eight Europa League appearances.

Internationally, Ganago has earned 14 caps for Cameroon. He helped The Indomitable Lions finish third at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

"Ignatius Ganago is a very talented attacker who, at only 25 years old, has extensive experience playing in one of the top leagues in the world. He is an explosive player with pace, power, and individual game-changing ability," said head coach Caleb Porter.