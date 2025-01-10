New England Revolution acquire forward Ignatius Ganago

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The New England Revolution have acquired forward Ignatius Ganago on a six-month loan from Ligue 1 side FC Nantes with a purchase option, the club announced Friday. The loan will be extended by six months if certain playing-time conditions are met.
New faces
This offseason, Ganago is New England's third new forward after they acquired Ecuador international Leo Campana from Inter Miami CF in a blockbuster trade and signed Costa Rican international Luis Díaz.
The Revs also recently traded DP striker Giacomo Vrioni to CF Montréal, creating more roster flexibility. The Albanian international was their leading scorer in 2024 with nine goals.
"We are excited to welcome Ignatius Ganago to New England, a very dynamic attacking player in the prime of his career who possesses impressive physical and technical attributes that will immediately benefit our attack," said sporting director Curt Onalfo.
"With ample experience in one of the world’s best leagues, as well as an adaptable skillset that allows him to thrive on the wings and as a striker, we are confident Gana will acclimate well to MLS."
Proven threat
Ganago joins the Revs with 35g/10a in 191 professional appearances, playing extensively in France's top flight for Nantes, OGC Nice and Lens. He's scored once in eight Europa League appearances.
Internationally, Ganago has earned 14 caps for Cameroon. He helped The Indomitable Lions finish third at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.
"Ignatius Ganago is a very talented attacker who, at only 25 years old, has extensive experience playing in one of the top leagues in the world. He is an explosive player with pace, power, and individual game-changing ability," said head coach Caleb Porter.
"Also, Gana’s versatility to play out wide or as a striker was important, as that flexibility will help us complement the other attacking pieces on the roster. I’m confident Ganago has the profile and potential to make a big impact in MLS."
Ganago is New England's 10th newcomer this winter, continuing their squad refresh after a down 2024 season. They finished 14th in the Eastern Conference and missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs while scoring a league-low 37 goals and conceding the second-most goals (74) in MLS.
New England begin their 2025 campaign on Feb. 22 at Nashville SC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
