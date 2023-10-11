New England Revolution sign Henry Kessler to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The New England Revolution have signed center back Henry Kessler to a contract extension through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Wednesday. The deal uses Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).

Kessler, New England’s first-round pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, was set to be out of contract after the 2023 season.

The 25-year-old New York City native recently returned from a long-term hamstring injury he suffered in April. In his four-year MLS career with the Revolution, the University of Virginia product has four goals in 80 games (72 starts).

“Henry has shown tremendous growth over his four seasons with the Revolution and has been one of our most reliable defenders throughout his professional career,” technical director Curt Onalfo said in a release.