New England Revolution defender Henry Kessler out 4 months

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Henry Kessler

© Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

New England Revolution center back Henry Kessler is sidelined for four months after suffering a right leg injury, head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena revealed Thursday in his weekly radio interview with 98.5's Zolak & Bertrand.

Kessler’s injury, if the recovery timeline holds true, would be out through August, or just as the 2023 MLS regular season resumes following the month-long pause for Leagues Cup. At that point, the Revs would have roughly a dozen games remaining in their push to return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Kessler, 24, had formed an immediate partnership with center back Dave Romney, who arrived in an offseason trade from Nashville SC. Now, veteran Andrew Farrell seems most likely to step in alongside Romney, with former US international Omar Gonzalez and Venezuelan international Christian Makoun also offering depth at the position. They also have one of MLS's best goalkeepers in Djordje Petrovic, providing a safety valve behind the defense.

Kessler, selected No. 6 overall in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, has been a key player for New England since his rookie season, tallying four goals across 79 regular-season games (72 starts). He’s also earned two US men’s national team caps, most recently in a December 2021 friendly vs. Bosnia.

The injury blow comes as New England sit atop the Eastern Conference standings before a Matchday 9 home fixture against Sporting Kansas City (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

New England Revolution Henry Kessler

Related Stories

New England Revolution's Dylan Borrero fined following red-card offense
New England Revolution sign veteran defender Ben Sweat
Power Rankings: Portland Timbers, St. Louis CITY get Matchday 8 boost
More News
More News
Tata Martino: MLS reunion "always" an option for ex-Atlanta United coach

Tata Martino: MLS reunion "always" an option for ex-Atlanta United coach
FIFA U-20 World Cup draw results: USA to face Ecuador, Fiji & Slovakia

FIFA U-20 World Cup draw results: USA to face Ecuador, Fiji & Slovakia
Matchday 9: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Matchday 9: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass
Your Friday Kickoff: Ranking Matchday 9 games by tier
The Daily Kickoff

Your Friday Kickoff: Ranking Matchday 9 games by tier
New England Revolution defender Henry Kessler out 4 months

New England Revolution defender Henry Kessler out 4 months
MVP-caliber Dénis Bouanga is repaying "significant investment" LAFC made

MVP-caliber Dénis Bouanga is repaying "significant investment" LAFC made
More News
Video
Video
Top storylines heading into Matchday 9 | Headlines
1:07

Top storylines heading into Matchday 9 | Headlines
Game Changers: Héctor Herrera powers Houston Dynamo FC rebirth
0:59

Game Changers: Héctor Herrera powers Houston Dynamo FC rebirth
Can João Klauss help St. Louis CITY SC stay red-hot? | Quicker Stats
0:39

Can João Klauss help St. Louis CITY SC stay red-hot? | Quicker Stats
WHAT A SAVE! Who had the best stop in a wild Matchday 8?
1:39

WHAT A SAVE! Who had the best stop in a wild Matchday 8?
More Video