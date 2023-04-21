New England Revolution defender Henry Kessler out 4 months

New England Revolution center back Henry Kessler is sidelined for four months after suffering a right leg injury, head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena revealed Thursday in his weekly radio interview with 98.5's Zolak & Bertrand.

Kessler’s injury, if the recovery timeline holds true, would be out through August, or just as the 2023 MLS regular season resumes following the month-long pause for Leagues Cup. At that point, the Revs would have roughly a dozen games remaining in their push to return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Kessler, 24, had formed an immediate partnership with center back Dave Romney, who arrived in an offseason trade from Nashville SC. Now, veteran Andrew Farrell seems most likely to step in alongside Romney, with former US international Omar Gonzalez and Venezuelan international Christian Makoun also offering depth at the position. They also have one of MLS's best goalkeepers in Djordje Petrovic, providing a safety valve behind the defense.

Kessler, selected No. 6 overall in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, has been a key player for New England since his rookie season, tallying four goals across 79 regular-season games (72 starts). He’s also earned two US men’s national team caps, most recently in a December 2021 friendly vs. Bosnia.