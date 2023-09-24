New England Revolution clinch Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

The New England Revolution have punched their Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs ticket, returning to the postseason after missing out a year ago.

New England booked their place following the New York Red Bulls' 5-3 win at D.C. United in Matchday 34, nearly one month before Decision Day (Oct. 21).

The Revolution are the sixth Eastern Conference team to reach the playoffs, with a group forming behind Supporters' Shield leaders FC Cincinnati. They'll now fight for seeding and look to secure home-field advantage in Round One.

Playoff history, key paces