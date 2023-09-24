Matchday

New England Revolution clinch Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

The New England Revolution have punched their Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs ticket, returning to the postseason after missing out a year ago.

New England booked their place following the New York Red Bulls' 5-3 win at D.C. United in Matchday 34, nearly one month before Decision Day (Oct. 21).

The Revolution are the sixth Eastern Conference team to reach the playoffs, with a group forming behind Supporters' Shield leaders FC Cincinnati. They'll now fight for seeding and look to secure home-field advantage in Round One.

Playoff history, key paces

For all their success in 2023, New England's season was dealt a curveball in early September when head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena resigned. Clint Peay, who previously led their MLS NEXT Pro side, is now serving as interim coach as the Revolution chase a sixth MLS Cup trip (their first since 2014) and first-ever league title.

Star midfielder and captain Carles Gil has emphasized their veteran core can use the off-field controversy as a rallying point. To fulfill that, US international fullback DeJuan Jones, homegrown star Noel Buck, U22 Initiative winger Tomás Chancalay, and DP forwards Gustavo Bou and Giacomo Vrioni are all going to prove essential. New goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík is settling in as well after Djordje Petrovic joined Chelsea this summer for nearly $20 million.

Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs

MLS Cup presented by Audi is set for Dec. 9, while the playoffs begin Oct. 25-26 with Wild Card matches. All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

  • Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 series.
  • Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.

Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: What should you know?

