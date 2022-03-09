"Determined" Seattle Sounders make CCL statement with Leg 1 thumping of Club Leon

“There's been a lot of talk about not winning in 11 games going back into last season, a bunch of stuff that was on various publications, sites, all of that. I still believe in this team,” declared head coach Brian Schmetzer, who flashed both defiance and charm in his postgame press conference, taking care to note that his team knows this series is far from over considering the enduring strength of Liga MX clubs’ home-field advantage.

“We know they like to play all the time from the goalkeeper, they play from the back, they like to play possession,” he explained. “And our team actually is a good transition team. And if you defend well and you press at the right moments, you create chances in transition. The challenge there is, against a good team like Leon, if you press and you don't win the ball, and they open you up, then they're in control of scoring opportunities. And so I think our players did a good job of recognizing when the right time to press and then in transition, I thought we were very good tonight.”