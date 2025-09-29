Nectarios Triantis stunner saves Minnesota United | Energy Moment of the Matchday

Nectarios Triantis is becoming something of a golazo specialist for Minnesota United FC .

This time, Triantis delivered another long-range stunner to secure a 1-1 draw at the Colorado Rapids .

The U22 Initiative summer signing , whose brilliant debut strike from beyond midfield won AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors earlier this month, has now claimed the Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius for Matchday 37.

With the Loons down a goal in the 65th minute, Triantis latched on to a loose ball from a long way out and ripped a stunning first-time effort past goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

The goal earned a road point for Minnesota, keeping the Loons third in the Western Conference (55 points). With two games left, they're chasing a top-four finish ahead of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

"I think the fact that he's chipped in tonight and has shown that real desperation to get on the score sheet and that real will to win, which I was desperate for the group to show in the second half, is another big step forward for him," head coach Eric Ramsay said of Triantis.

"And it shows his importance to the group.”