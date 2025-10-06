Patrickson Delgado launches FC Dallas into playoff spot | Energy Moment of the Matchday

Patrickson Delgado 's first goal of the season brought FC Dallas that much closer to an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs berth.

The 21-year-old Ecuador youth international claimed Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 38 by sending FCD into postseason positioning with a long-range blast that completed a 2-1 comeback home win over the LA Galaxy .

Delgado's stunner from distance extended Dallas' unbeaten run to eight games (4W-0L-4D). The Texas club has produced a remarkable late-season turnaround that's pushed them up the Western Conference standings into eighth place with two matches to go.

With their latest rally, FCD are also tied for the league lead in points gained from a losing position, with 23.

"We must continue working as we have been doing," Delgado told reporters after the final whistle at Toyota Stadium. "We have to play at our best versus everyone on the field to get a positive outcome, but we are convinced that with the work we have been doing, we will achieve good results.

"We'll keep going until the end."