Kaick sends FC Dallas to playoffs | Energy Moment of the Matchday

The Brazilian midfielder scored the most important goal of FCD's season, netting the 2-1 game-winner at 10-man Vancouver Whitecaps FC to secure an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs berth for his team.

In a must-win game at BC Place, Dallas came through with flying colors to complete a remarkable late-season turnaround that saw Eric Quill's side go 5W-1L-4D over their last 10 matches.

"We have fans back home that pay to come see us play, and they watch us with everything that they have, and we want to represent our fans and the city of Dallas," Quill told reporters after the final whistle.

"We want to fight and be a club that they're proud of. And I think that if they're watching over the last three months and what we've become, they should be really proud of the efforts and the steps we've made to be where we are, and we deserve to be where we are."