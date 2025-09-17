Minnesota United's Nectarios Triantis wins Goal of the Matchday

Minnesota United FC midfielder Nectarios Triantis has claimed AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 33 with 38.6% of the fan vote.
The debutant capped a 3-1 win at San Diego FC with an unbelievable strike from beyond midfield.
2nd place, Emmanuel Sabbi (35.4%): Sabbi's gorgeous curling strike from the edge of the 18-yard box nestled perfectly in the top bin in Vancouver Whitecaps FC's resounding 7-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union.
3rd place, Marcel Hartel (17.5%): Hartel sealed St. Louis CITY’s 2-0 win at CF Montréal with a first-time strike after a cheeky flick by João Klauss.
4th place, Denis Bouanga (8.5%): Bouanga's chip of San Jose Earthquakes's goalkeeper Daniel highlighted his hat trick in LAFC's 4-2 victory at Levi's Stadium.
